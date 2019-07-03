CJIA board hires experts to tackle sexual harassment

…but remains silent on withdrawal of alleged victim’s security pass

The management of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has started an internal review of its protocols on how it should handle cases of sexual harassment.

However, the airport has continued to remain silent on how it has allowed a senior manager accused of sexual assault, to return to work, while his accuser remains off the job after her security pass was withdrawn and she was unceremoniously escorted off the premises.

The issue has raised awareness on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace, with Red Thread staging a protest.

Yesterday, according to CJIA, the interventions designed to tackle the issue of sexual harassment and assault at the airport commenced last Friday (June 28) in keeping with the commitment made by the board of directors.

“At its meeting on Friday, June 21, 2019, the board took steps to immediately tackle the workplace culture, to ensure that the CJIA, as a workplace, is safe for all, especially women and other vulnerable social groups. The decision came in the wake of public allegations of sexual misconduct at the airport,” the airport explained.

On Friday, the management team of the CJIA said it participated in the first consultation session with the two consultants contracted to review all policies, protocols, regulations, and practices that govern conduct and engagements in the workplace, and to conduct workshops with the employees.

Among the participants was Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir.

The accusations are leveled against two high-level officials of the airport.

The CJIA board said it has retained the services of Social Work Educator and Behavior Change Consultant, Paulette Henry and Human Resource Management Specialist, Donna Tucker.

“The board remains committed to making all necessary and recommended changes to ensure that the workplace at CJIA is transformed, both for the safety of all employees and to reflect contemporary best practices.”

The airport came under scrutiny last month after a supervisor employed by a concessionaire, accused the airport of a cover-up of a complaint she allegedly filed with Ghir and his team last year.

The woman, in her 30s, alleged that she visited a senior manager in his office to sort out a parking issue. She said while in his office, she was forcibly kissed twice and touched by the man who also blocked the door.

She complained the next day to Ghir who promised to look into the matter.

However, despite a number of requests, and back and forth, it was only a few weeks ago she was told that the matter was “addressed”.

The supervisor has filed a police action and a full-blown investigation is underway.

However, the airport sent the official on administrative leave. He returned to work last Thursday.

The airport also withdrew the woman’s security pass and escorted her off the airport premises.

It has not been returned to her, raising questions about the seriousness of the airport to deal with issues like these in an evenhanded manner.

Since the publications of the stories, there have been a number of other women coming forward accusing another executive of sexual harassment.

One woman said she was forced to resign after refusing to have a relation with her boss.

She claimed she was offered gifts and trips and even inappropriately touched.

A number of other women resigned with her in 2012, in protest.