Avery Trim returns unopposed as Mackenzie SC President

The incumbent Avery Trim was elected unopposed as President of the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) after that entity held its Annual General Meeting after a decade. In a press release from new General Secretary Joseph Chapman, it was stated that the entity finally got its act together to stage its AGM and elections.

Trim, will serve for the next two years and will have as his First Vice President, Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major. Robert Langevine is the Second Vice President.

Chapman, who previously served as Assistant Secretary takes over as GS on this new executive, Keith Semple is the Public Relations Officer, Treasurer is Ms. Kellyann Quow, the lone female on the executive while Norris Simon will serve as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

The Committee Members are Nelson McKinnon, Region 10 (Upper Demerara/Berbice) Member of Parliament Audwin Rutherford, Compton London, Troy Roberts and John Trim. Chapman, The new executive will convene its first meeting on Thursday at the MSC Lounge.