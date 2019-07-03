$700M Port Kaituma Hospital attracts bids up to $319M for completion

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
– Engineer estimates $349M more required
At the National Procurement and Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, the Port Kaituma Hospital, already tagged at some $700M, further attracted bids up to $319M for completion works of the medical institution. This hospital project commenced some five years ago and is yet to be completed. This phase will push the cost to over one billion dollars.
This publication on June 27 reported that an official attached to the Ministry of Public Health had indicated that due to a variety of “issues”, an additional $150M was to be to be allocated to the project. However, at the bid opening yesterday, it was established that all bids were well in excess of that figure, and the Engineer’s Estimate was a whopping $349.1M.
Meanwhile, other notable projects were the Construction of a Mortuary in New Amsterdam and the conduction of a Multi-Client Seismic 2D and 3D Survey on Offshore Guyana.
Ministry of Public Health
Completion of Works to Port Kaituma Hospital Complex, Phase 3
Ministry of Public Health – Construction of Mortuary- New Amsterdam
Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Environment
Conducting Multi-Client Seismic 2D and 3D Survey on Offshore Guyana
Ministry of Education – Design and Supervision Services Rehabilitation of Building, Christ Church Secondary School
Ministry of Business – Procurement of Vehicles
Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Supply and Delivery of Boulders at Boomhall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Region 5
Jul 03, 2019For the first time in the history of the competition, two Berbice schools have reached the semi-final stage of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival National...
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
Jul 03, 2019
At 6 p.m. on the holiday evening of Monday, GTT held the finals of its jingles competition at the car park of MovieTowne.... more
The Caribbean Court of Justice has ruled that the no-confidence motion of December 21st 2018 was validly passed. They have... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com