$700M Port Kaituma Hospital attracts bids up to $319M for completion

Jul 03, 2019 News 0

– Engineer estimates $349M more required

At the National Procurement and Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday, the Port Kaituma Hospital, already tagged at some $700M, further attracted bids up to $319M for completion works of the medical institution. This hospital project commenced some five years ago and is yet to be completed. This phase will push the cost to over one billion dollars.
This publication on June 27 reported that an official attached to the Ministry of Public Health had indicated that due to a variety of “issues”, an additional $150M was to be to be allocated to the project. However, at the bid opening yesterday, it was established that all bids were well in excess of that figure, and the Engineer’s Estimate was a whopping $349.1M.
Meanwhile, other notable projects were the Construction of a Mortuary in New Amsterdam and the conduction of a Multi-Client Seismic 2D and 3D Survey on Offshore Guyana.
Ministry of Public Health
Completion of Works to Port Kaituma Hospital Complex, Phase 3

 

 

Ministry of Public Health – Construction of Mortuary- New Amsterdam

 

 

 

 

Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Environment
Conducting Multi-Client Seismic 2D and 3D Survey on Offshore Guyana

 

 

 

Ministry of Education – Design and Supervision Services Rehabilitation of Building, Christ Church Secondary School

 

Ministry of Business – Procurement of Vehicles

 

 

Ministry of Public Infrastructure – Supply and Delivery of Boulders at Boomhall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, Region 5

