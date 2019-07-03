18th Pan American Games 2019… Forty-member contingent to represent Guyana in Peru this month

Latest update July 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has released a list that details a 40-member contingent to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 18th Pan American Games in the Lima, Peru from July 26 – August 11.
The sportsmen and women will contest eight disciplines namely, Badminton, Athletics, Rugby, Taekwando, Squash, Boxing, Swimming and Table Tennis. Twenty-six (26) of the 40-member contingent will be participating while Juanita Fernandes will serve as a Squash Official.
Guyana would have competed at 15 editions of the Championships and have a total of 18 medals inclusive of 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 12 Bronze. Although the Land of Many Waters didn’t medal at the 2015 games in Toronto, Canada, a source close to the GOA expressed confidence of a good showing this year.
All eyes will be on highly rated boxing protégé, Keevin Allicock, who bagged silver at the 2017 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be saddened at the fact that injury has sidelined national record holder, Leslain Baird, from competing in the Javelin event. In addition, sprinter Akeem Fraser will not be able to compete due to a hamstring injury.
Guyana stands a good chance in getting a medal through Emmanuel Archibald who has been improving exponentially, shattering the national long jump record twice this year. Although the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus (Jamaica) student is running in the region of 10.2 seconds in the 100m with a win against Olympic Gold medalist Yohan Blake under his belt, he will not be competing in the quarter-lap dash at Pan Am.
The national ruggers, who will be contesting the Rugby Americas North (RAN) championships away to Cayman Islands this weekend, will be hoping to turn in some good performances in Peru, following some disappointing performances regionally in the past couple of years.
The last time Guyana won a medal of at the Pan Am games was in 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico, when Nicolette Fernandes finished with the Bronze medal in Squash.
The squash team of Mary Fung-A-Fat, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes; cousin of Nicolette, will be looking to emulate or better Nicolette’s performances in 2019. (Calvin Chapman)
The full contingent is as follows:
First Name Last Name Sport
Nalini McKoy Chef-De-Mission
Gokarn Ramdhani Badminton/Coach
Narayan Ramdhani Badminton/Athlete
Priyanna Ramdhani Badminton/Athlete
Terrence Poole Boxing/Coach
Keevin Allicock Boxing/Athlete
Mark Choy Taekwondo /Coach
Justin Choy Taekwondo /Athlete
David Fernandes Team Manager
Juanita Fernandes Official
Ramon Chan-A-Sue Squash/Coach
Mary Fung A Fat Squash/Athlete
Ashley Khalil Squash/Athlete
Taylor Fernandes Squash/Athlete
Godfrey Munroe Table Tennis/Manager
Idi Lewis Table Tennis/Manager
Chelsea Edghill Table Tennis/Athlete
Julian Edmonds Athletics/Coach
Winston George Athletics/Athlete
Aliyah Abrams Athletics/Athlete
Brenessa Thompson Athletics/Athlete
Emanuel Archibald Athletics/Athlete
Peter Green Rugby/Manager
Sherlock Sam Rugby/Coach
Akeem Fraser Rugby/Physio
Claudius Butts Rugby/Athlete
Lancelot Adonis Rugby/Athlete
Vallon Adams Rugby/Athlete
Jamal Angus Rugby/Athlete
Richard Staglon Rugby/Athlete
Peabo Hamilton Rugby/Athlete
Patrick King Rugby/Athlete
Ronald Mayers Rugby/Athlete
Osei McKenzie Rugby/Athlete
Dwayne Schroeder Rugby/Athlete
Selwyn Henry Rugby/Athlete
Godfrey Broomes Rugby/Athlete
Paul Mahaica Swimming/Coach
Daniel Scott Swimming/Athlete
Nikita Fiedtkou Swimming/Athlete
