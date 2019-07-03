18th Pan American Games 2019… Forty-member contingent to represent Guyana in Peru this month

The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) has released a list that details a 40-member contingent to represent the Golden Arrowhead at the 18th Pan American Games in the Lima, Peru from July 26 – August 11.

The sportsmen and women will contest eight disciplines namely, Badminton, Athletics, Rugby, Taekwando, Squash, Boxing, Swimming and Table Tennis. Twenty-six (26) of the 40-member contingent will be participating while Juanita Fernandes will serve as a Squash Official.

Guyana would have competed at 15 editions of the Championships and have a total of 18 medals inclusive of 2 Gold, 4 Silver and 12 Bronze. Although the Land of Many Waters didn’t medal at the 2015 games in Toronto, Canada, a source close to the GOA expressed confidence of a good showing this year.

All eyes will be on highly rated boxing protégé, Keevin Allicock, who bagged silver at the 2017 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) will be saddened at the fact that injury has sidelined national record holder, Leslain Baird, from competing in the Javelin event. In addition, sprinter Akeem Fraser will not be able to compete due to a hamstring injury.

Guyana stands a good chance in getting a medal through Emmanuel Archibald who has been improving exponentially, shattering the national long jump record twice this year. Although the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus (Jamaica) student is running in the region of 10.2 seconds in the 100m with a win against Olympic Gold medalist Yohan Blake under his belt, he will not be competing in the quarter-lap dash at Pan Am.

The national ruggers, who will be contesting the Rugby Americas North (RAN) championships away to Cayman Islands this weekend, will be hoping to turn in some good performances in Peru, following some disappointing performances regionally in the past couple of years.

The last time Guyana won a medal of at the Pan Am games was in 2011 in Guadalajara, Mexico, when Nicolette Fernandes finished with the Bronze medal in Squash.

The squash team of Mary Fung-A-Fat, Ashley Khalil and Taylor Fernandes; cousin of Nicolette, will be looking to emulate or better Nicolette’s performances in 2019. (Calvin Chapman)

The full contingent is as follows:

First Name Last Name Sport

Nalini McKoy Chef-De-Mission

Gokarn Ramdhani Badminton/Coach

Narayan Ramdhani Badminton/Athlete

Priyanna Ramdhani Badminton/Athlete

Terrence Poole Boxing/Coach

Keevin Allicock Boxing/Athlete

Mark Choy Taekwondo /Coach

Justin Choy Taekwondo /Athlete

David Fernandes Team Manager

Juanita Fernandes Official

Ramon Chan-A-Sue Squash/Coach

Mary Fung A Fat Squash/Athlete

Ashley Khalil Squash/Athlete

Taylor Fernandes Squash/Athlete

Godfrey Munroe Table Tennis/Manager

Idi Lewis Table Tennis/Manager

Chelsea Edghill Table Tennis/Athlete

Julian Edmonds Athletics/Coach

Winston George Athletics/Athlete

Aliyah Abrams Athletics/Athlete

Brenessa Thompson Athletics/Athlete

Emanuel Archibald Athletics/Athlete

Peter Green Rugby/Manager

Sherlock Sam Rugby/Coach

Akeem Fraser Rugby/Physio

Claudius Butts Rugby/Athlete

Lancelot Adonis Rugby/Athlete

Vallon Adams Rugby/Athlete

Jamal Angus Rugby/Athlete

Richard Staglon Rugby/Athlete

Peabo Hamilton Rugby/Athlete

Patrick King Rugby/Athlete

Ronald Mayers Rugby/Athlete

Osei McKenzie Rugby/Athlete

Dwayne Schroeder Rugby/Athlete

Selwyn Henry Rugby/Athlete

Godfrey Broomes Rugby/Athlete

Paul Mahaica Swimming/Coach

Daniel Scott Swimming/Athlete

Nikita Fiedtkou Swimming/Athlete