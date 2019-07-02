YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints; President’s College crush West Demerara

The first night of action in Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs saw six of eight matches played in the Under-18 category on Sunday last at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.

Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) and Marian Academy had one of the more exciting games of the night despite being marred by some questionable calls. SSC came out with a bang in the first half against the clear favourites, leading 15-0 at one point and maintaining their 15-point lead with the half finishing 21-6. A few turnovers in the final two minutes of the match in favour of Marian Academy that was expertly lay-up by Jether Harris (23) forced the game into extra-time.

The boisterous fans in CASH expressed dissatisfaction with majority of the calls that seemed to go against the weaker SSC side and three turnovers in the final 50 seconds of extra-time that were all converted by Marian Academy allowed the former champions the come from behind win, 46-42.

President’s College crushed West Demerara 69-16. Leading the scoring for the East Coast Demerara Institution were Richard Semple (19), Tushawn Bailey (12) and Gabriel Lim (9) while Osaffa Chapman hooped eight points for the losers.

Mackenzie High beat Chase’s Academic Foundation 48-39. Shemar Savour top scored for the victors with 16 points while Stephen DeLeon netted a game-high 20 points for the losing team.

The Bishops’ High School edged Bartica Secondary 55-52 after extra time with Shemar Greave netting 18 points, Lamon Friday 12 and Royden Glasgow 11 for the victors. Emmanuel Atherley scored 15 points for Bartica.

Berbice’ New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) got past Linden’s Christianburg/Wismar Multilateral 50-47 spearheaded by Kadeem Dover’s a game high 30 points to go along with his eight rebounds. Kwakwani Secondary and St. Joseph’s High School each earned walk over victories.

The NSBF is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd, the National Sports Commission (NSC), Banks DIH, ExxonMobil and Bounty Ltd.