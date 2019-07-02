Two gang members charged in East Bank break-in identified as robbers

Two men, who were among a quartet charged Friday with burglarizing a Plantation Providence home of a lawyer, have been fingered in a Grove robbery also, police said.

The case is being investigated with other persons expected to come forward.

The group of men, including a shopkeeper from Craig, East Bank Demerara, was arrested and charged. Police believe that they have busted a gang that has been breaking into new homes on the East Bank of Demerara.

The men ended up at the Providence Court on Friday and were placed on $200,000 bail each after allegedly breaking into the Providence home of a lawyer.

More charges are expected.

Charged were Nigel Clarke, 50, a security guard residing at Plantation Providence; Shawn Chung, 36, a taxi driver of Herstelling; Avinash Wright, 25, a labourer of Herstelling, and Raul Poulis, 40, a shopkeeper of Craig Village. They were all arrested last Tuesday.

They were slapped with break and enter charges committed on the home of Laurian Bancroft, FN,

38, a lawyer of Plantation Providence.

They are accused of stealing 20 sacks of Mortar Skill Sets worth $40,000 and three toilet bowl sets worth $180,000.

They are also accused of stealing one welding plant valued $20,000; a cone drill press valued $100,000 and one chop saw valued $50,000, property of Roy Singh, a contractor of Craig Street, Campbellville.

The break-in was said to have occurred between 09:00hrs on 2019-06-20 and 09:30hrs on 2019-06-24.

The men all appeared at Providence Magistrate Court 2 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce on Friday.

The case was adjourned until July 30th.

Following the publication of the case on Sunday by Kaieteur News, police said they were contacted by a family in Grove, another East Bank Demerara village, who said they recognized two of the men who robbed them.

There have been a growing number of complaints by new home owners who said they are losing heavily from break-ins.

With many taking mortgages, the added responsibility of hiring a security is out of their reach.

Cement, tools, and materials, including windows are special favorites for the burglars.