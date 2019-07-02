Suspected murder/suicide at Eteringbang Post mortem to be conducted tomorrow

A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted on one of the bodies of the couple who were found dead in their home, victims of a suspected murder/suicide in Eteringbang Landing, Cuyuni River on Friday.

Dead are 36-year-old businessman Munishwar Ramkellawan and his common-law Venezuelan wife, 26-year-old Marianny Martinez.

The body of Ramkellawan was delivered to the Lyken’s Funeral home on Saturday last and a post mortem examination is expected to be conducted tomorrow.

According to reports, the incident allegedly occurred between 03:00 hours and 17:15 hours. The two deceased was last seen around 15:00 hours on Thursday last at their home where they operated a fuel business.

They were seen imbibing alcohol at their premises and continued into the wee hours of the morning. An eyewitness recounted that the couple was seen and heard having a heated argument with each other.

Further reports indicate that Ramkellawan and his wife went into their home and two gunshots were later heard. The following day around 17:50 hours, an employee of the couple went to their home and made the shocking discovery.

Their bodies were found in their bed. The business man had a single suspected gunshot wound to the right side of his head while his wife bore a single suspected wound to the left side of her head.

Police have said that they found a 9mm Taurus pistol along with eight matching live rounds on the bed between the two bodies. Two spent shells were also found in the room. Investigations are ongoing into the matter.