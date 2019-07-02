Sub Division wins ‘B’ Division 2019 Duck Curry Competition

The ‘B’ Division of the Guyana Police Force under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine, held its annual Divisional Duck Curry Cooking Competition for ranks in Berbice, recently.

The competition which was held at the Central Police Station compound saw six teams competing against each other.

The teams were Team Officers and Inspectors, Subdivision No1 (New Amsterdam, Canje, East Bank and East Coast Berbice), Subdivision No 2 (Corentyne and Corentyne River), Subdivision No3 (West Berbice), Team CID and Team Traffic.

The judging was done by three Food and Nutrition teachers from Secondary Schools in Berbice.

The rules and regulations were set out for the cook off before the actual cooking began.

At the end of the decorating, preparations, cooking, and tasting, it was decided that Sub Division No1, led by Station Sergeant Philbert Wilburg, of the Central Police Station, was the winner.

In second position was Team Officers and Inspectors led by Assistant Commission Paul Langevine with Team Traffic led by Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams copping third.

According to Commander Langevine the main reason for the activity is to show the other side of policing. He added that the activity was in preparation of the Force Annual Duck Curry Competition to be held in Georgetown.

Trophies and cash prizes were presented to the winning team and outstanding persons by Assistant Commissioner Langevine.