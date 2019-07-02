Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sub Division wins ‘B’ Division 2019 Duck Curry Competition

Jul 02, 2019 News 0

The ‘B’ Division of the Guyana Police Force under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine, held its annual Divisional Duck Curry Cooking Competition for ranks in Berbice, recently.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine second left and Senior Suprientendent Phillip Azore leading the Officers and Inspectors team

The competition which was held at the Central Police Station compound saw six teams competing against each other.
The teams were Team Officers and Inspectors, Subdivision No1 (New Amsterdam, Canje, East Bank and East Coast Berbice), Subdivision No 2 (Corentyne and Corentyne River), Subdivision No3 (West Berbice), Team CID and Team Traffic.
The judging was done by three Food and Nutrition teachers from Secondary Schools in Berbice.
The rules and regulations were set out for the cook off before the actual cooking began.
At the end of the decorating, preparations, cooking, and tasting, it was decided that Sub Division No1, led by Station Sergeant Philbert Wilburg, of the Central Police Station, was the winner.

Time to celebrate NO 1 subdivision

In second position was Team Officers and Inspectors led by Assistant Commission Paul Langevine with Team Traffic led by Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams copping third.
According to Commander Langevine the main reason for the activity is to show the other side of policing. He added that the activity was in preparation of the Force Annual Duck Curry Competition to be held in Georgetown.
Trophies and cash prizes were presented to the winning team and outstanding persons by Assistant Commissioner Langevine.

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints; President’s College crush West Demerara

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints;...

Jul 02, 2019

The first night of action in Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs saw six of eight matches played in the Under-18 category on Sunday last at...
Read More
Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet rescheduled to August 1

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet...

Jul 02, 2019

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal Masters stumble at final hurdle after batting meltdown

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal...

Jul 02, 2019

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships YMCA Old Fort Top Form (Men’s), GCC Tigers (Ladies) capture titles

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey...

Jul 02, 2019

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20 postponed

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20...

Jul 02, 2019

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development Inc./Four Stage Action Pistol Shoot Chad Melville, Stefan John and Jason Cox are A,B & C Class winners

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development...

Jul 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019