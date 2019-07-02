Soulja Bai skin up de whole police force

Is a long time since dem boys play police and thief. Was a game that li’l boys in de old days use to play a lot when school close. All like how school about to close de whole neighbourhood got nuff noise. To play de game people had to get test to see who is police and who is thief.

Soulja Bai bring back that same testing. De odda day he test de whole police force top brass. Is a long time now since dem boys know that Soulja Bai fed up wid all this corruption. When de news come that some big one was talking to criminals in Berbice and mekking money, Soulja Bai ask is who. Nobody didn’t answer.

That is when he call Ram Jattan and tell him that since nobody ain’t talking he gun put all of dem pun a lie detector test. That is how dem boys tell him to ask de Deputy Commissioner who get send home.

But when you ask a question and people tek long to answer, then as soon as pressure mount and dem pointing to one person, you got to realize that all of dem is crooks. That is why Soulja Bai send all of dem to tek de polygraph.

Dem boys remember de confusion. Nuff big ones apply fuh leave. Soulja Bai seh he had all de time in de world and he coulda wait till all of dem comeback from leave.

De bottom line is that he test all of dem. De results shame everyone. Dem ain’t pass. De police ain’t release de results because dem shame like everybody else. Was one question de testing people ask.

“Do you take bribe?” Now anybody wid sense would tell de truth but all of dem try to be nice. Dem decide to give de answer dem think would mek dem pass. Dem didn’t figure out that de machine don’t deal wid nice and decent answers.

One thing fuh sure. Soulja Bai know de whole police force crooked.

Talk half and prepare to mek you own police force.