Several police top brass polygraphed

Several top officers of the Guyana Police Force have been polygraphed. The results are likely to be discussed at the Government’s National Security Committee.

A number of government and police officials confirmed that polygraph tests were conducted recently.

The tests were ordered on a number of senior police officials who are in sensitive positions.

Kaieteur News was also told yesterday, that not all police top brass were given the tests which were conducted by foreign experts.

However, three persons who took the tests were identified as Crime Chief, Lyndon Alves, Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams, and head of the police Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James.

Other SOCU officials and a number of deputy commissioners were among those who were asked to take the tests.

While the details of the tests are not out yet, it would be viewed with lots of interest.

The police force is currently under scrutiny at the moment with Alves on administrative leave pending an internal probe of corruption.

With regards to the tests, they are by no means cheap. Equipment has to be brought in and questions tailored for the specific situation.

Reportedly, the government has been liaising with the US Embassy for the polygraph tests.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, and Government have been moving to have the tests done as part of the vetting process for being in the force.

Polygraphs have been used at the Guyana Energy Agency and other state entities to vet staffers who are performing duties in sensitive positions.

The report of the tests will now be submitted to the NSC.

The police force, and government by extension, is under pressure for an independent probe after a series of allegations by whistle-blowing cops which pointed to criminal activities in the force.

The allegations came from ranks in Berbice who claimed that colleagues were working closely with criminals.

The phone numbers of policemen were in the phone of a dead bandit who was killed in Berbice weeks ago during a confrontation.

There were other accusations which allege that ranks with knowledge of superiors would even lend protection to drug smugglers.

One rank even collected money to execute one of his colleagues who was a witness in a drug case.

Last week, it was reported that the Crime Chief, a former commander in Berbice, and who would perform duties of the police commissioner when he is out of the jurisdiction, was placed on administration leave.

Alves has a few months remaining before he turns 55 and retire.

He was one of four deputies appointed last August as part of reform process for the police force.