Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet rescheduled to August 1

Rain had the final say in postponing yesterday’s Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) CARICOM Day Horse Race Meet. The event was slated for the club’s facility at Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice; the new date is August1, next.

According to the organisers six races are still slated for the day with the feature being for 3-Year-Old animals over 1300 meters for a winning purse of $240,000 and trophy. Sponsors are on board are Banks DIH Limited, Collin Elcock of Delmur Shipping and Attorney-at-Law Rajendra Poonai SC.