Residents laud completion of $53M La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station-Commissioning date soon to be announced n

Residents of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, and other immediate villages are elated now that the long awaited Police Station has been completed.

Works on the multi-million-dollar two storeyed facility began in 2017 during the spate of a heightened criminal activity in the areas of La Parfaite Harmonie, Diary, Onderneeming and other locations.

The police station comes at an opportune time when residents are earnestly seeking sustained police presence and intervention in many West Demerara District areas plagued by criminal elements. The spanking new facility multi-million-dollar building has an administrative area, registry, lockups for prisoners and even living quarters for ranks who may have to remain on site for extended periods.

In a brief interview yesterday, ‘D’ Division Commander, Edmond Cooper, expressed his pleasure that the structure has been finally completed.

He said that his department will now be better able to fight crime in the West Demerara District now that the police station has been completed. While he noted that a commissioning date has to be set for the facility, he emphasized that his department will take the fight to the street against crime and criminal elements.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan had said in a prior interview that the prolonged delay for completion of the structure was based on a contractor missing several deadlines, and also because of inaccuracy in measurements and problems with materials.

The construction of the outpost was awarded to A. Ograsein and Son for $53.09M.

Meanwhile residents are extremely pleased that the police station has been completed in the area which is often riddled with crimes.

Over time several sections of the media have been reporting the security battles being fought by the residents of La Parfaite Harmonie. Break and enter cases in that area have for years caught the attention of the Guyana Police Force as well.

Some persons have been reporting going to bed with the fear of waking up to discover their doors open and hoses empty.

While police did estimate an average of five reported cases of break and enter daily, the unreported cases also account for a figure that is believed to be much higher.