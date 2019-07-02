Region Four pupils sensitised to help safeguard the environment

A number of pupils are better positioned to help safeguard their environment having participated in a competition which focused on environment protection.

The inaugural competition, which targeted Region Four pupils, was spearheaded by the Environmental Unit of the Region Four Democratic Council [RDC’s] Health Services Department.

The competition saw East Coast Demerara schools competing among themselves and those on the East Bank competed as a separate group. Securing first, second and third places for the East Coast corridor were Mahaica Primary, Virgina Primary and Swami Puranandan Primary respectively, while St Mary’ Primary, New Diamond/Grove Primary and Grove Primary were the first, second and third winners for East Bank.

On Friday the outstanding schools, several staffers of the Environmental Department were recognised for their efforts.

According to Regional Environmental Officer [REO], Ms. Trevon Limerick, the competition was held with the view of sensitizing and educating the pupils on issues regarding the environment. She said that with the increased challenges being faced in relation to environmental issues, it was felt that sensitizing and educating the various schools on the issues would aid in bringing about awareness and by extension needed change.

She expressed the view that if more children were involved in playing a meaningful role in understanding the importance of key environmental issues and are educated about roles they can play, then addressing several longstanding and burning environmental issues would be better addressed.

“It is our firm view that with increased education and awareness pupils would be in a much better position to play a more positive role in addressing a number of environmental related issues,” she said.

Limerick noted that a decision was made to get the schools involved in the environmental competition. A move in this direction, she said, was geared at increasing awareness with a competitive spirit.

The response, she said, was overwhelming, stressing that there was significant interest and excitement by the respective schools’ pupils to compete in the competition. This, she added, is an indication that education and awareness can play a meaningful role in achieving set objectives.

“We were pleasantly surprised by the response and interest that were shown by the schools towards the competition as several of the schools were very excited and eager to compete as it was evident that their interest was there,” she said.

The Regional Environmental Officer on Friday committed her department to holding other such competitions, even as she noted that they will continue their task of aggressively and consistently sensitizing the pupils on environmental related issues.

“It’s evident that once the pupils are sensitized and educated then it’s easier to reach out to parents and guardians

and this is what we’re seeking to achieve which is, increased interest,” Limerick said.

Limerick, in congratulating the various schools, said that they all played a meaningful role. She pointed out that with the move to educate the pupils, they are poised to cultivate more environmentally friendly habits.

Commenting on the creativity and innovation of several of the schools, the Regional Environmental Officer said that she was very impressed with the efforts of the pupils. According to her, it was clear that significant thought and efforts were invested.

With the interest shown, Limerick hinted to the possibility of the competition becoming an annual feature.

She told the gathering of pupils, teachers, environmental staff and regional officials at the awards ceremony that the Environmental department under her leadership will continue to be aggressive, innovative and active in getting the messages across to the public.

“I would like to express congratulations to all the schools that took part because it demonstrates your genuine interest in addressing environmental related issues. However, while everyone cannot be a winner, I would also like to wish all the winners continued success and to remind you that we are very proud of your achievements,” Limerick added.

She pointed out that her department will continue to forge a mutually beneficial relationship with the respective schools.

Regional Health Officer [RHO], Dr. Quincy Jones, in commending the winners urged the pupils to build on what they have achieved thus far, even as he stressed the need for them to continue to aggressively support environmental matters.

“I congratulate all of you and wish you well, and let me say that Health Services Region Four stands firmly in support of activities like these and together with the Environmental Health department, we would be lending whatever support and assistance that is needed in continuing to champion the work of the environmental department,” Dr. Jones assured.