Presidential Guard found unconscious on Mandela Avenue

Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
The police are investigating how one of their own ended up in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue.
According to police, Police Constable, Winston Cooper, 32, of East Ruimveldt, had visible injuries to his head. He was discovered about 05:30hrs.
According to the police force in a statement, Cooper is a Presidential Guard. He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received medical attention.
“A further update will be given later as no other detail is available at this time but the Guyana Police Force prays for his recovery.”
Jul 02, 2019The first night of action in Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs saw six of eight matches played in the Under-18 category on Sunday last at...
Jul 02, 2019
Jul 02, 2019
Jul 02, 2019
Jul 02, 2019
Jul 02, 2019
I thought of giving this column, the title, “Why did Charlie do it?” This is in reference to one of the cutest films... more
Many years ago, a medical doctor appeared on a local TV talk show and argued that public officials should leave office poorer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]