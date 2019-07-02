Presidential Guard found unconscious on Mandela Avenue

The police are investigating how one of their own ended up in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue.

According to police, Police Constable, Winston Cooper, 32, of East Ruimveldt, had visible injuries to his head. He was discovered about 05:30hrs.

According to the police force in a statement, Cooper is a Presidential Guard. He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received medical attention.

“A further update will be given later as no other detail is available at this time but the Guyana Police Force prays for his recovery.”