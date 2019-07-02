Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Presidential Guard found unconscious on Mandela Avenue

Jul 02, 2019 News 0

The police are investigating how one of their own ended up in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue.

Found unconscious: Winston Cooper

According to police, Police Constable, Winston Cooper, 32, of East Ruimveldt, had visible injuries to his head. He was discovered about 05:30hrs.
According to the police force in a statement, Cooper is a Presidential Guard. He was admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received medical attention.
“A further update will be given later as no other detail is available at this time but the Guyana Police Force prays for his recovery.”

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints; President’s College crush West Demerara

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints;...

Jul 02, 2019

The first night of action in Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs saw six of eight matches played in the Under-18 category on Sunday last at...
Read More
Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet rescheduled to August 1

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet...

Jul 02, 2019

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal Masters stumble at final hurdle after batting meltdown

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal...

Jul 02, 2019

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships YMCA Old Fort Top Form (Men’s), GCC Tigers (Ladies) capture titles

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey...

Jul 02, 2019

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20 postponed

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20...

Jul 02, 2019

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development Inc./Four Stage Action Pistol Shoot Chad Melville, Stefan John and Jason Cox are A,B & C Class winners

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development...

Jul 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019