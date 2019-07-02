Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police commence 180th celebrations with Drumhead Service

Jul 02, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Police Force is celebrating its 180th anniversary. Yesterday, it ‘kicked’ things off with a Drumhead service at the Police Officers Mess Hall at Eve Leary.

Scenes from the service.

The event attracted President David Granger, Vice President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Chairman of the Police Service Commission Guyana, Director of the Guyana Prison Service, Fire Chief, a Commissioner of the Surinamese Police Force, Assistant Commissioner from the St. Kitts Police Force,
Ranks of the Force performed their ceremonial duties of piling their drums and also presenting the flags of both the country and the force to the Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams.
Williams then took each flag and braced the poles on either side of the drums draping the flags around them so that they would not touch the ground.
Female Immigration ranks performed an inspirational dance piece. Dressed in sky blue and white, bare footed and hair pulled back in sleek buns, they gracefully showed off their form and poise to ‘Not By Might’ by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs.
There was then the worship and gospel singing featuring ‘If You Want to See the Glory of the Lord’, ‘Jesus How I Love You,’ ‘Jehovah You I Trust’, ‘So Long Bye Bye’ and ‘Give Thanks’.
The almost hour long sermon was followed by even more singing. All those in attendance could say that they were truly blessed.
Picture saved as: gpf,gpf1,gpf2,gpf3,gpf4,gpf5

 

More in this category

Sports

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints; President’s College crush West Demerara

YBG-NSBF Nationals Marian Academy bounce back to clip Saints;...

Jul 02, 2019

The first night of action in Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools’ Basketball Festival (NSBF) National Playoffs saw six of eight matches played in the Under-18 category on Sunday last at...
Read More
Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet rescheduled to August 1

Ryan Crawford Turf Club Horse Race Meet...

Jul 02, 2019

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal Masters stumble at final hurdle after batting meltdown

NYSCL/New York Independence Cup 2019 Regal...

Jul 02, 2019

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships YMCA Old Fort Top Form (Men’s), GCC Tigers (Ladies) capture titles

Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey...

Jul 02, 2019

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20 postponed

ECCC/Nevil Ramotar Memorial knock-out T20...

Jul 02, 2019

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development Inc./Four Stage Action Pistol Shoot Chad Melville, Stefan John and Jason Cox are A,B & C Class winners

GuyanaNRA Smallbore Section/Orinduik Development...

Jul 02, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019