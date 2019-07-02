Police commence 180th celebrations with Drumhead Service

The Guyana Police Force is celebrating its 180th anniversary. Yesterday, it ‘kicked’ things off with a Drumhead service at the Police Officers Mess Hall at Eve Leary.

The event attracted President David Granger, Vice President and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, Chairman of the Police Service Commission Guyana, Director of the Guyana Prison Service, Fire Chief, a Commissioner of the Surinamese Police Force, Assistant Commissioner from the St. Kitts Police Force,

Ranks of the Force performed their ceremonial duties of piling their drums and also presenting the flags of both the country and the force to the Deputy Commissioner Paul Williams.

Williams then took each flag and braced the poles on either side of the drums draping the flags around them so that they would not touch the ground.

Female Immigration ranks performed an inspirational dance piece. Dressed in sky blue and white, bare footed and hair pulled back in sleek buns, they gracefully showed off their form and poise to ‘Not By Might’ by gospel singer Tasha Cobbs.

There was then the worship and gospel singing featuring ‘If You Want to See the Glory of the Lord’, ‘Jesus How I Love You,’ ‘Jehovah You I Trust’, ‘So Long Bye Bye’ and ‘Give Thanks’.

The almost hour long sermon was followed by even more singing. All those in attendance could say that they were truly blessed.

