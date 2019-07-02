Mocha residents worried about electrified fence

For several months now a resident of Mocha Village, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has had his fence electrified to prevent intruders from accessing his fruit trees in his yard. His actions have since been the main concern of the residents who live close by.

The residents are distressed about the safety of the persons who might not be aware of the fence being electrified, since there is no electrical warning sign placed on the fence.

One of the concerned residents stated that over several months now Mr. Webley Luke, of Cemetery Road, Mocha EBD, had his fence electrified. This fence has since killed three animals.

“He has a lot of fruit trees so that’s why he set booby trap. Little children does be playing on the road in the afternoon. If a ball happen to go there, someone can lose their life,” the resident said.

In November 2018, a cow was electrocuted by the same fence. The owner of the cow stated that the matter was reported to the Mocha Police Outpost. “To date nothing has come out of the story, and he needs answer to why the police haven’t done anything concerning his report.”

Another resident explained that about 17:30 hrs on Sunday, last, while she was carrying her goats home two of her goats strayed and went into a yard near to the electrified fence.

“The yard where the house building stands is not fenced. That yard is close to Mr. Luke’s fence. Anyone unaware of the danger can go there and get electrocuted. It is sad that he doesn’t think about the innocent lives that can be lost.”

She added that when she went back for her goats, they were at the fence. “All I see is one of my goats shake up and fall down. I then went and reported the matter to the station.”

When the Mocha Police Outpost was contacted by a Kaieteur News reporter, the rank stated that Mr. Luke was arrested but has since been released on station bail.

The rank added that they have the statements and they would take further action soon, but investigations are ongoing.

According to information received the Guyana Power and Light went into the area on Sunday afternoon. However, they were prevented from entering Mr. Luke’s yard because the gate was locked.

The police were then called in and it was then that GPL was able to enter the yard and disconnected the current.

But by the time GPL left, residents said that Mr. Luke arranged for someone to re-attach the wire and he then setup back his electrical fence.

Residents of Mocha are patiently waiting further actions before the matter gets worst and someone loses their life.