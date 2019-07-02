Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM

Man found dead in unfinished house in La Grange

Shocking news rippled through the village of La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD), when a man was found in an unfinished house in the village.

Scene where the dead man was found

Dead is 36-year-old Rajkumar Salchan of 84 Unity Street WBD.
Asheana Persaud, a cousin of the dead man, related to this newscast that Salchan left their home around 5:00AM yesterday; he did not say where he was headed.
Around 9:00AM yesterday his body was discovered in the bottom half of the house by some children from the village who had ventured into the unfinished building.
A bruise was found on the dead man’s head, which seemed as though it was caused by a blunt object.
Salchan was also known to the villagers as a frequent drinker.

 

