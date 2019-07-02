Linden nurse wins first car at BINGO night

Latest update July 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
A 27-year-old nurse is in celebratory mode after winning her first car at a Bingo fund raising event held at Durban Park, yesterday.
Saskiea Warde, a nurse and mother of one, hails from One Mile Wismar. She won the Nisan Tiida motorcar sponsored by the District Grand Lodge of Guyana (Scottish Constitution).
She received her keys from Grand Master Brigadier (R’td) Edward Collins at D’Urban Park. Warde said she is a regular bingo player.
“I spent $12,000 on tickets. God is good because this is my first car,” she added.
Over all more than $20M were won in cash and prizes at the fund raising event.
Additionally, the other winners of the cover all prizes were Francesca Holder and Tinayan Mattis who won motor bikes while Rahad Williams won an ATV.
The event will be done twice a year as part of reinvigorating show bingo in Guyana.
