ISG takes road show to Parika …gives away one Honda 110 motorcycle

For the third time Industrial Supply of Guyana Inc., (ISG) gave away a Honda 110 motorcycle as part of its Oil N’ Go six-month promotion to one lucky customer by means of a draw.

ISG, in collaboration with National Petroleum, is promoting a new motorcycle lubricant ‘Ultra Lubricant’ by giving away six motorcycles to customers who would have purchased the new product.

On Sunday, the road show was taken to Parika. A parade of bikers from Sonic Bikers Club and Piranha Bikers Club led the way to L. Bukhan General Store where the draw was done.

Three stops were made at retailers of ISG products as the parade made its way to the Parika destination. The bikers put on a show for spectators as they did a few stunts along the roadway while under the supervision of a police traffic rank.

As the team cruised into the parking lot of the General store the event commenced, hosted by Seenauth Sooka.

The first two winners on the previous draws were identified as Adrian Adams and Raymond Jones. Jones received his motorcycle during the recent hosting.

He related how happy he was. “To be honest, I have never really won anything in my life and to win something this expensive, I am by far overjoyed.”

An icebreaker was then done for the gathering as questions were asked and five lucky persons received some small prizes.

With much anxiety and anticipation the draw was done. The winner was declared as V. Ramdial. The winner will receive his motorcycle at the next drawing.

Ultra Motorcycle Oil is used to reduce engine corrosion, improve engine response, remove wet clutch slippage resulting in greater power and fuel economy; also it extends the life of the engine.

Customers who purchased the oil from any of the ISG retailers can be eligible to be a part of the draw to be able to win a motor cycle valued at $260,000. One retailer will also be able to win a weekend trip for two all expense paid to Barbados.