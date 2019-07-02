GWI acquires new drill …to construct scores of back-up wells

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) will soon take possession of a drilling rig to boost its capabilities to construct new wells and repair old ones.

According to a report “Justification for the Purchase of a Drilling Rig and Ancillaries for the Coastal Region of Guyana”, water well performance is at the heart of GWI’s operational mandate to provide adequate supply of potable water to the citizens of Guyana.

Over 70 per cent of the coastal population depends on well water to meet their needs.

With each new well costing about $80M, the acquisition of a drilling rig will reduce cost and bring other positive benefits, the report which was dated in April, said.

“The overall objectives of the design of wells is to create a structurally stable, long-lasting efficient well (30-40 years) at a reasonable cost and having enough space to house pumps or other extraction devices, allows ground water to move effortlessly and sediment-free from aquifier into the well at the desired volume and quality, and prevents bacterial growth and material decay in the well.”

The report proposed that GWI purchase a rig for deep water wells application and to pursue its own drilling programmes for future ones.

It was disclosed that GWI had added a well drilling department to be outfitted with personnel, rigs and ancillary equipment.

Regards the benefits of its own drilling rig, GWI said it owns and operates in excess of 130 water wells along the coast. “These wells are aging and many are over 30 years old thus requiring timely replacements. Moreover, there is a need for individual backup well in each location since only one well exists at most pumping facility locations.

“This poses considerable threats in the event that the single well goes out of operation due to structural, electrical or other problems inclusive of routine maintenance.”

GWI made it clear that there is an urgent need for redundant wells in all existing pumping areas.

“The installation of redundant wells would represent a huge financial investment and it is envisaged that a significant cost savings could be derived if GWI purchase and operates its own drilling rig for drilling the backup wells.”

GWI said the rig will help to re-sleeve and replace 18 carbon steel wells and even be used to explore for fresh water resource to help reduce problems of high iron content.

The use of a rig would also held in efficiency and swift deployment, the company explained.

GWI said it received quotations from GEFCO-USA; Prominas- Brazil; Fox Services and Trade- Brazil and EPIROC from Sweden/India/Panam.

The report recommended that the GWI engage Fox Services and Trade to supply a drill rig with ancillaries and two trucks via direct procurement for $160M.

GWI said it wants to start drilling new wells this year.

It said that it will be approaching the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to engage Fox Services from Brazil.

Managing-Director Dr. Richard Van-West Charles was reported earlier this year as saying that the rig will arrive next month.

“We still have gaps, but we are acquiring a rig by the end of August… We know that we have to drill a well, for example, in Farm (East Bank Demerara); we have to replace one in Fyrish (Corentyne), and we’ve just finished a new well in Port Mourant; and we are now making efforts to have the well at Rose Hall rehabilitated,” he said in a report in the Guyana Chronicle.