Driver arrested for drunk driving dies in police lockups

The sudden death of a 39-year-old taxi driver, who died in the Suddie Police Station lockup last Sunday night, has raised quite a number of questions amongst the residents of the Marias Lodge community.

The deceased: Lallbachan Bachan

Based on reports reaching this publication, the now dead man has been identified as Lallbachan Bachan, from lot 21 Marias Lodge, Essequibo Coast.
This publication understands that Bachan was taken into police custody last Friday, after two arrest warrants were served on him for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The man’s lifeless body was discovered in the Suddie Police Station lockups about 06:10h yesterday. It was certified dead on arrival at the Suddie Public Hospital.
This publication understands that there appears to be two conflicting reports given by close family members of the deceased, and police.
According to police, the body bore no marks of violence. It is presently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem.
Family members are claiming, however, that there were marks of violence on the body of the deceased.
Family members claim that they had no contact with Bachan since the day of his arrest, apart from Sunday.

Suddie Police Station

His mother, Maharanie Bachan noted that her son cried out from the lockups last Friday, that he was feeling unwell, but by last Sunday he was fine. “When we go to take he food we never get to see he. The police only come and they collect the food and they take it to him. We don’t get to see he.”
His mother went on to say, “The only time we get to see he was Sunday, and only for five minutes because he said he had to come out the cell so they could clean the toilet…During that time everything de alright with he.”
After being reported dead, family members visited the Suddie mortuary, where they reportedly observed Bachan’s lifeless body. According to the dead man’s sister, there appeared to have been a bump on Bachan’s forehead.
Family members also claim there were minor injuries on his arms and feet. There is a call by family members that an independent investigation into the matter be conducted, since they believe, “things aren’t adding up.”

 

 

