CSSP to continue via Govt funding- Ramjattan

The Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) is a Ministry of Public Security initiative, funded by the Inter Development Bank (IDB).

It is a programme that has three arms and it was designed to address crime and violence with focuses firstly on the community, secondly the police and the prison system.

CSSP is focused on mobilizing communities to be able to support their youth by reducing the factors which may have a hand in contributing to criminal behaviour, while at the same time strengthening the protective factors.

The term for funding from the IDB is approximately four and a half years. According to Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, the government has seen that this initiative is necessary and provision will be made for it.

During his remarks at the second graduation ceremony of the CSSP on Friday, at the Police Training Centre Eve Leary, Minister Ramjattan said that the government will make provisions for the programme after the funding term from IDB is over.

“You would not know how privileged and honoured I am to be here with the graduands of this programme…where you had wanted to make the best use of the young people so that we can avoid them being distracted with [the] negatives.”

He went on to say that “This project is funded by the IDB and the time is four and a half years, which will be up late this year, early next year. When that time is up the government will see that the programme continues through funding from it.”

To the graduands he said that it is the completion of a milestone and one step closer to becoming responsible citizens, employees and entrepreneurs. The CCSP has largely to do with the reduction of crime and youth violence as these could escalate to graduated categories of becoming gangsters and trafficking in persons and narcotics.

Ramjattan said getting young people to depart from negative attitude is but the prime source for the reduction of crime.

Those who have intentions to join the programme can now rest assured that when they are ready the programme would not have been discontinued.