Claims of massive land giveaway SARA Deputy Head stands ready to give account for lands received

SARA Deputy Head stands ready to give account for lands received

State Assets Recovery Agency’s (SARA) Deputy Director, Aubrey Retemyer, is once again refuting the claims of People’s Progressive Party executive which implicates him in the Jagdeo-alleged giveaway of State land by the ruling A Partnership for National Unity- Alliance for Change,(APNU-AFC) Government. In fact, the SARA official says that he stands ready to defend and give an account for the lands he received.

Last week, Opposition Leader and PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo claimed that Retemyer was among a list of people to receive lands in the last six month, following the no confidence motion which was passed against the Government.

According to Jagdeo, Retemyer got possession of 10 acres on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and one acre at Mocha. Retemyer had previously refuted the allegation, claiming instead that he had applied for land in 2014 during the PPP Donald Ramotar’s presidency.

He stressed that the lands were approved in 2017, not in the past six months, as Jagdeo claimed.

Further to disprove the claims, the Deputy Director pointed to attempts made by Jagdeo and his cabal to discredit Special Organised Crime Unit, (SOCU) and State Asset Recovery Agency (SARA).

Retemyer noted, “Last year Anil Nandlall,(PPP Executive) was on the prowl again as he deliberately and recklessly published the salaries earned by all employees at SARA and included their names – a couple of whom have since been the targets of bandits in separate incidents.

“On the 27th June, 2019, Jagdeo and Nandlall went on another reckless rampage, publishing the names of myself and other Afro-Guyanese public servants who are in possession of farms lands. It is only fair that I clarify and set the record straight, to debunk the astonishingly foolish and indeed libelous claims of corruption peddled by Bharrat Jagdeo and Anil Nandlall.”

The SARA Deputy Head said that he obtained a plot of land at Yarowkabra, and built a house on it 41 years ago (1978).

“At that time residents were encouraged to apply for 5-10 acres of land for Agricultural purposes. I made such an application in the early 2000s but apparently this was simply ignored. I applied again for 10 acres in 2013, and again in 2014, but my requests for cheap farm lands were never granted under the PPPC administration.

“My request was finally granted in December 2017 and I obtained 10.14 acres of sand and jungle in Yarowkabra.

My application for the land at Yarowkabra took so long to process that I applied for an acre of land at Mocha, paid for and hence received same through legal means.”

Retemyer says that he stands ready to give account for all the lands he has received since, according to him, none of it was achieved by stealing or prematurely selling residential land bought from CH&PA at a massive profit.