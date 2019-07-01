Swami School holds successful inter house Karate tourney

Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Swami School) held a successful inter house karate tournament. Prizes were sponsored by SVN and Mr Gafoor of Aracari Resort who was on hand to present some of the prizes.

Sensei Mortley, who has been at the school for over four years, was very pleased with the performance of the students and attributed that to the high level of discipline that is being maintained by the management of the school and he would like to urge other schools to introduce karate into their schools.