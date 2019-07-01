Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Swami School holds successful inter house Karate tourney

Jul 01, 2019 Sports 0

Students of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School after the Inter House Karate tournament.

Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Swami School) held a successful inter house karate tournament. Prizes were sponsored by SVN and Mr Gafoor of Aracari Resort who was on hand to present some of the prizes.
Sensei Mortley, who has been at the school for over four years, was very pleased with the performance of the students and attributed that to the high level of discipline that is being maintained by the management of the school and he would like to urge other schools to introduce karate into their schools.

More in this category

Sports

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double; Philips gets revenge in 200m

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double;...

Jul 01, 2019

The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track...
Read More
GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is new king of the road, dethrones Curtis Dey

GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is...

Jul 01, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League… East Bank FA leg kicks off with Timehri Panthers thumping Mocha Champs

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Jul 01, 2019

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Jul 01, 2019

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

Jul 01, 2019

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den Amstel today

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den...

Jul 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The dirty politics of oil

    The government has an obligation to renegotiate all the oil blocks which were handed out – both those given out during... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019