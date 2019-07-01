Swami School holds successful inter house Karate tourney

Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Swami School) held a successful inter house karate tournament. Prizes were sponsored by SVN and Mr Gafoor of Aracari Resort who was on hand to present some of the prizes.
Sensei Mortley, who has been at the school for over four years, was very pleased with the performance of the students and attributed that to the high level of discipline that is being maintained by the management of the school and he would like to urge other schools to introduce karate into their schools.
Jul 01, 2019The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track...
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Do young people know the name Dr. Joshua Ramsammy? The answer is no. Guyana’s population is too young to know him. He... more
The government has an obligation to renegotiate all the oil blocks which were handed out – both those given out during... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]