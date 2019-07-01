Over 200 graduate from St. John Ambulance Brigade

A total of 234 students are now certified in General First Aid, Home Nursing and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), after successfully completing the St. John Ambulance Brigade training.

The graduation ceremony was held Saturday, last, on the fifth-floor at the Regency Suites/Hotel, Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Dr. Jose Da Silva was the Master of Ceremonies of the graduation programme. The graduation ceremony featured dance performances, poetry and a live first aid demonstration by some of the graduating first aid students.

Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health, who delivered the feature address, elaborated on the fact that too many people focus on getting the job, and forget about the work safety.

Minister Lawrence said, “No one can predict when there will be an accident. The graduation shouldn’t be taken lightly and it is our hope of having a new batch of graduates ready to serve the people.

“In a few more years, we would see some of the same graduates, going on to higher level of studies in the medical field.

“These graduates will help to develop our health sector,” Minister Lawrence said.

“There are lots of Venezuelans coming in to Guyana looking for health assistance. Luckily, we don’t have a wall at our borders, so we can and we will provide humanitarian services.”

Leaving the graduates with a thought from Debby Reynolds, “You just never give up; you do a task to the best of your abilities and beyond.”

Following the presentation of the certificates and prizes, the former Chairman of the St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, now retired Major General Norman McLean, delivered the charge to the graduates.

He expressed his thoughts on the number of opportunities that lie ahead in their future.

And he encouraged the graduates to always keep pushing forward no matter what obstacles may come their way.

“The task is not an easy one but with dedication and patience, you would succeed.”

The graduates will be stationed at different locations in Berbice, Linden and Georgetown and they are ready to do their jobs.

Each year the Brigade trains over 20 persons which enables them to pursue a career in the medical field.