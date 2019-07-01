National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double; Philips gets revenge in 200m

The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track and Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, as National Long Jump record holder; Emmanuel Archibald, completed the 100m and 200m sprint double with a razor sharp finish in the 200m final yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kenisha Philips came out strong and gapped the field in the women’s 200m final to avenge her loss to the Barbados based Guyanese; Jovanna Gustave, who had won the 100m on Saturday ahead of the Running Brave Athletics Club (RBAC) athlete.

Archibald, 25-years, had a great start but he was reeled in superbly by the 19-year-old Daniel Williams of Linden. Archibald, who won the 100m in a time of 10.26 seconds on Saturday, finished the 200m final in 20.92 for a photo-finish ahead of Daniel Williams 20.94.

Arinze Chance was third in 200m with a time of 21.53 but he wasn’t too displeased after winning his pet event; the 400m, on Saturday in 46.42 seconds ahead of Brian Roman (48.15s) of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Revon Williams (49.20s) of Hopetown Flames.

On Saturday, Keliza Smith of RBAC won the 400m women’s final in 59.50s ahead of teammates Tiea Lowe and Makeba Maxwell of Mercury Fast Laners.

In the field events yesterday, Chantoba Bright suffered yet another defeat, this time in her favoured event, the tripled jump. She was beaten by the lanky Natrena Hooper who leaped 12.71 meters. Princess Browne was third.

And, in the middle distances, as has been the case for the past seasons, Devaun ‘Scooby’ Barrington (GDF) won the men’s 800m race in a time of 1m51s ahead of Anfernee Headecker of Police Progressive Youth Club (PPYC) 1m54s and Samuel Lynch (PPYC) 1m59s.

Joanna Archer, who is on a sport scholarship at Munroe College in the United States, won the women’s 800m in 2m10s, some distance ahead of Kissanna Glen of RBAC in 2m 18s and Aaliyah Moore of PPYC in 2m21s.

Odwin Tudor of GDF won the 3000m Steeplechase while GDF’s Terrence France skipped away with the men’s 400m Hurdles.

Most of the overseas’ based athletes that participated in the weekend’s National Athletics Championship have already confirmed their participation in the Aliann Pompey Invitational on this Saturday at the NTFC, Leonora. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)