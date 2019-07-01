Man, 61, dies from injuries after struck down by cop

Colin Crawford, of 111 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and a 61-year-old livestock farmer on June 24, last, was struck down by a police officer on the East Bank Public Road.

The accident was said to have occurred between 17:00 hours and 17:30 hours.

The now dead man’s girlfriend, Sonia Calendar, related that she and Crawford were headed home at the time of the accident, when Crawford stopped to conduct business at Stoby’s Jewellery Store in McDoom.

Crawford parked his car on the eastern side of the road, leaving his girlfriend seated inside.

She said that after completing his business, Crawford proceeded to his vehicle when he was struck by a Constable Simon (only name given), who was driving a private vehicle PLL 9352. The police rank is also said to be attached to the Brickdam Police Station’s Impact Base Unit.

Constable Simon alleged that he was proceeding along the eastern side of the western carriageway of the road when he noticed Crawford in the vicinity of the jewellery establishment. He said that Crawford was standing close to the road median, and just when he was about to drive past Crawford, the livestock farmer suddenly jumped over the median and attempted to cross the road.

Constable Simon reportedly told the police that he applied brakes in an effort to avoid a collision but due to the short distance between his vehicle and the man, he made contact. As a result of the impact, Crawford was thrown onto the car’s windscreen and then landed on the roadway.

The 61-year-old man was picked up by a truck driver who rushed him to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. He was then transferred Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) due to the severities of his injuries. Unfortunately, Crawford was pronounced dead on arrival at the GPHC.

On Wednesday morning, a post-mortem examination was performed on Crawford and the pathologist concluded that the man died as a result of haemorrhage and trauma due to this injuries.

According to the dead man’s cousin, Debra Wolfe, “He was totally disfigured”.

On Thursday, Crawford’s girlfriend, his son, Constable Simon and the truck driver who rushed the now dead man to the hospital gave their statements to Corporal Codette of the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The perpetrator’s car is also said to be kept in the compound of that police station.

Crawford is currently at the Merriman’s Funeral Home and he is scheduled for burial on July 9. Investigations are currently ongoing into the matter.