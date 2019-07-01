Lions Club of Bel Air inducts US Ambassador at 46th installation dinner

The Lions Club of Bel Air inducted the US Ambassador as an honorary member of the club, following the steps of President Granger and past Ambassador Perry Holloway at the Pegasus Hotel on Saturday evening.

The occasion was the club’s 46th Annual Installation Dinner.

The event could have been classed as a Red Carpet Affair as its patrons were elegantly dressed and well made up. The meeting was called to order and the national pledge and anthem recited.

There was a minute of silence for Peace of the World and after the invocation, Lion Alicia Young delivered the Lion Code of Ethics, which was more or less some guide lines by which the lions operated and lived by.

After a motion to suspend minutes, the welcome and announcements dinner was served and what made it better it was buffet style. Attendees eagerly dug in and savoured the tantalising flavours of tomato and basil on the chicken, the cheese in the scalloped potatoes and the honey buttered fresh veggies.

The US Ambassador was then admitted into the club and toasts were made and there were many well-wishers who all shared the same sentiments of wanting the best for the club.

All Lions rose to the occasion as they belted out the Lions Song, “We Rather Belong to the Lions” and it was a performance that surely made one tear up. They knew who they were and the passion they felt was exhibited through that performance.

Annual report 2018-2019 was given for both the Lion and Leo Clubs then came the moment of installing the new officers, which was done by the Lion Past District Governor 3-Star S.M.V. Naseer.

He was conferred with the Lions International Distinguished 50 year (golden anniversary) Charter Monarch Milestone Chevron Award by the President of the International Association of Lions Club.

The New President Elect, Lion Candace Ford, accepted her office and in her acceptance speech said, “I stand before you this evening with an overwhelming feeling of joy and gratitude. Gratitude to my fellow lions for the trust and faith you have bestowed in me to be your President for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

“I am indeed honoured to be given the opportunity to serve in this capacity. With all the opportunities and challenges that come with my acceptance to serve us all, I am of the belief that this journey will not be a smooth one if I am to walk it alone.”

“Promoting fellowship among Lions – leaving aside individualism and focus on working as a team by organising activities in related environments that will create special bond and foster a greater sense of belonging among members.”

The charge was delivered by S.M.V. Nasseer to the new board of directors. Mrs. Sarah Ann Lynch, the US Ambassador to Guyana, in her address said that it was indeed a pleasure and honour to be there, especially since she was now an honorary member of the club.

“I know I’ve joined a very distinguished group of people, including President Granger. I assure you that I would do my best and to continue in the Lion’s long tradition of serving people.

“I along with my staff at the US Embassy will continue working to help make Guyana more secure, more prosperous and more inclusive.”