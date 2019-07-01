Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

LGC Executive pre-CARICOM Day Tournament – Shaw, Cadogan, Walker, Shivraj and Giddings all score in exciting tourney

Jul 01, 2019

Winners LGC Exec Tourney 20190629 – From left; William Walker, Lekhnarine Shivraj, Guy Griffith (Club PRO standing in for Eureka Giddings), Aasrodeen Shaw, Aleem Hussain (Club President), Troy Cadogan and Chatterpaul Deo (Club Captain) after the presentation.

Despite damp grounds conditions due to rain, highly spirited golfers took to the Lusignan Golf Course in the usual effort to ensure they were in the Winners Row, as the LGC Executive kicked off its Caricom-weekend tournaments on Saturday June 29. In winner’s row were Aasrodeen Shaw, Troy Cadogan, William Walker, Lekhnarine Shivraj and the greatly-improving Eureka Giddings.
The LGC’s second tournament – CARICOM Day tournament – will be played today teeing off at 9:00 a.m.
Saturday’s tournament, instead of playing three Flights, the Executive decided on a simple medal-play format in which the first 5 better net scores were awarded trophies. Best Net score and champion Aasrodeen Shaw (68/14) – 1st, indicated, “My all round game was great today. Despite somewhat wet grounds conditions, I adapted well and my driving, chipping and putting were good, giving me the lead.” The other winners were: Troy Cadogan (71/26) – 2ndtied with William Walker (71/13) – 3rd; Lekhnarine Shivraj (72/16) – 4th; and Eureka Giddings (73/28) – 5th tied with Kevin Dinanauth (73/5). Troy and Eureka had better ‘back 9’ scores which gave them the edge over William and Kevin respectively. Of honorable mention was Pope-Emanuel London who turned in a score of 74/21.
Club Captain, Chatterpaul Deo, in congratulating the winners, noted that the golfers did well to offer such great support in light of some last minute changes that had been made to accommodate the tournament. Club President Aleem Hussain was heartened by the support and was excited about the Caricom Day tournament when he hoped to improve on his performance from Saturday.
The public is reminded that golf equipment provided by the Shafura Hussain Foundation is available for use at no cost for anyone who wants to learn the game of golf at the Lusignan Golf Club. Persons may call 220-5660 or 645-0944, or visit the Club or send a message via the lusignangolfclub on Facebook to indicate such interest.

