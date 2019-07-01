Hughes, Fields and Stoby Law Firm admitted as exclusive member of Lex Mundi

Hughes, Fields and Stoby Law firm is now an exclusive member of Lex Mundi, the largest law firm network which was established in 1989 and located in Houston, Texas, United States.

Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors recently voted unanimously for the local law firm to become one of its newest members.

Located at Lot 64 Cross and Hadfield Streets, Georgetown and 1707 Canyon Sun Lane, Tomball, Texas, United States, Hughes, Fields and Stoby Law Firm was founded in 1972 by Clarence A. F. Hughes, Richard B. Fields and Robin M.S. Stoby.

Clarence Hughes and Richard Fields are deceased.

With decades of experience in various areas, the law firm’s clients include oil and gas majors, banks and international corporations.

Its practice areas include taxes, wills and estate, legislative advocacy service, legislative watchman service, environmental law, criminal law, civil litigation, medical malpractice, among others. Its managing partners are Nigel Hughes, Andrew Pollard, Christobel Elizabeth Deane-Hughes and Gregory Clark.

In an invited comment, Hughes told Kaieteur News, “We are honoured and humble to be admitted to this prestigious group. As Guyana progresses in the international commercial market, we hope to provide the quality of services that is expected by the international community.”

Hughes has served as President and Vice President of the Guyana Bar Association. He is ranked one of the top five lawyers in Guyana. He is also Director of the Guyana Oil and Gas Association. In 2006, Hughes was the lead counsel in the first successfully litigated criminal appeal in Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Among other things, Hughes sat on a committee, which was tasked with reviewing the criminal law procedure in Guyana. He was also invited to sit on the Rules Committee, which was established to examine the proposed new rules of the High Court of the Supreme Court.

Added to these, in 2007, Hughes was appointed a lecturer for the Master’s in Business Administration Programme at the University of the West Indies. He has lectured in Belize, Tortola and Guyana as part of the post-graduate programme.

Meanwhile, Pollard heads the firm mining and oil gas practices. He has 32 years of experience. He is Director of several companies including Sterling Products Limited, Guyana Stockfeeds Inc., and Croesus Mineral Inc. He previously served as treasurer and executive committee member of the Guyana Bar Association.

Deane-Hughes, another one of its partners is a member of the Guyana Women’s Lawyers Association and is Director for various private companies. She practices general commercial and common law with special interest in banking law.

The firm’s Texas partner, Gregory Clark, possesses 34 years of experience of which 16 are in the oil and gas industry. Clark, who is from California, United States, worked for three years with Exxon Company USA negotiating Operating Agreements between oil companies drilling oil and gas wells in Oklahoma, and in negotiating Farmout Agreements between Exxon and other oil companies.