Ghanaian sprinter set for AP Invitational

Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM
Ghana’s top sprinter, Joseph Amoah will be heading to the Aliann Pompey Invitational that is set for July sixth at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Amoah is having an outstanding 2019 season with a season’s best time at the 100 metres with a time of 10.01s that he ran on June fifth in Texas.
In addition, June fifth also produced another season’s best for Amoah, this time at the 200 metres with a time of 20.08s.
Guyana’s national records in the men’s 100 is 10.12s (Adam Harris) and for the 200 metres is 20.14s (James Gilkes).
With just about one week to go, some of the Guyanese stars will have some time to get in better form to face the Ghanaian superstar which should make for an interesting 100m with Emmanuel Archibald and Winston George recently running 10.26s and 10.36s respectively at the National Senior Championships on June 29.
Jul 01, 2019The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track...
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Jul 01, 2019
Do young people know the name Dr. Joshua Ramsammy? The answer is no. Guyana’s population is too young to know him. He... more
The government has an obligation to renegotiate all the oil blocks which were handed out – both those given out during... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In what is increasingly becoming a pattern of ignoring established procedures and authority in the... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]