Ghanaian sprinter set for AP Invitational

Ghana’s top sprinter, Joseph Amoah will be heading to the Aliann Pompey Invitational that is set for July sixth at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Amoah is having an outstanding 2019 season with a season’s best time at the 100 metres with a time of 10.01s that he ran on June fifth in Texas.

In addition, June fifth also produced another season’s best for Amoah, this time at the 200 metres with a time of 20.08s.

Guyana’s national records in the men’s 100 is 10.12s (Adam Harris) and for the 200 metres is 20.14s (James Gilkes).

With just about one week to go, some of the Guyanese stars will have some time to get in better form to face the Ghanaian superstar which should make for an interesting 100m with Emmanuel Archibald and Winston George recently running 10.26s and 10.36s respectively at the National Senior Championships on June 29.