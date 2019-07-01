Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ghanaian sprinter set for AP Invitational

Jul 01, 2019 Sports 0

Joseph Amoah

Ghana’s top sprinter, Joseph Amoah will be heading to the Aliann Pompey Invitational that is set for July sixth at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.
Amoah is having an outstanding 2019 season with a season’s best time at the 100 metres with a time of 10.01s that he ran on June fifth in Texas.
In addition, June fifth also produced another season’s best for Amoah, this time at the 200 metres with a time of 20.08s.
Guyana’s national records in the men’s 100 is 10.12s (Adam Harris) and for the 200 metres is 20.14s (James Gilkes).
With just about one week to go, some of the Guyanese stars will have some time to get in better form to face the Ghanaian superstar which should make for an interesting 100m with Emmanuel Archibald and Winston George recently running 10.26s and 10.36s respectively at the National Senior Championships on June 29.

More in this category

Sports

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double; Philips gets revenge in 200m

National Athletics Championship… Archibald takes sprint double;...

Jul 01, 2019

The second and final day of the National Senior Athletics Championships that is sponsored by the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was nothing short of thrilling yesterday at the National Track...
Read More
GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is new king of the road, dethrones Curtis Dey

GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is...

Jul 01, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League… East Bank FA leg kicks off with Timehri Panthers thumping Mocha Champs

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17...

Jul 01, 2019

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Jul 01, 2019

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

Jul 01, 2019

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den Amstel today

All set for Hamilton Green Cup finale at Den...

Jul 01, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The dirty politics of oil

    The government has an obligation to renegotiate all the oil blocks which were handed out – both those given out during... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019