GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League… East Bank FA leg kicks off with Timehri Panthers thumping Mocha Champs

A brace each from Ishmael Pulsaram, Captain Shannon Samnauth and Tyrel Khan piloted Timehri Panthers to a comfortable 7-0 win over Mocha Champs when they kicked off the 2019 edition of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League, East Bank Football Association leg in style yesterday at the GFF Facility, Providence, EBD.

Following a brief opening ceremony and official opening remarks from National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) Finance Director Fitzroy McLeod, Timehri Panthers wasted little time in registering their first win.

Pulsaram netted the first goal in just the 2nd minute and from that moment it was all the Panthers. He was again on target in the 37th minute. Captain Samnauth rocked the nets in the 9th and 24th minutes with Khan following similarly in the 58th and 63rd minutes. The other goal came off the boot of Joseph De Freitas in the 17th minute.

Agricola were scheduled to play Swan in the other scheduled match but failed to show up thus affording Swan three points without breaking a sweat. The top two teams from this tournament would earn the right to contest the National Playoffs which would also include the top two clubs from each of the nine (9) Regional Members Associations.

During his remarks to the players, McLeod challenged the players to make use of the opportunities being afforded them and work towards becoming the best they can be.

”I encourage you to train hard, follow the direction and directives of your coaches and the adults around you not only in terms of your play but in terms of your conduct, your deportment and the life skills you need to be successful in whatever endeavor you pursue.”

The football enthusiast further stated that sports is a good training ground which prepares you for your career (s) and academic excellence pointing out that that the same kind of application that’s needed on the field as well as respect one needs to pay to those who guide you, are tools that will serve them well in life.

”We encourage you to apply all that you learn here because there are opportunities not just in playing football but in other facets of life that you are being prepared for through this means. NAMILCO is investing in this activity because we see the potential in young people but we want to see more than just potential.”

He posited that it’s one thing to say you have potential but it’s another thing to see that potential developed and gradually coming to bear fruit.

”We don’t want to hear 20 years from now that you had so much potential; we want to hear about your accomplishments. So, day in day out as you go through the process, apply yourself and develop. NAMILCO is here to make sure that you have this opportunity, this outlet to test your development and to further develop and we provide nutrition, which we expect you to make sure you consume as part of that development process. Your wheat-up, your thunderbolt flour, these are crucial ingredients in terms of your nutrition to make sure that you are strong.”

Players were also encouraged to have fun whilst competing and to play with sportsmanship as a key pillar. Grove Hi Tech are the defending champions. Clubs participating in the march past were, Grove Hi Tech, Timehri Panthers, Mocha Champs, Diamond United, Herstelling Raiders, Friendship All Stars, Swan and Samantha Point Kaneville.