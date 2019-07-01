GCF Senior National C/ships… Jamal John is new king of the road, dethrones Curtis Dey

Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Jamal John is new king of the road, dethrones Curtis Dey

Jamal John is the new ‘King of the Road’, the Team Coco’s cyclist won the 2019 edition of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Senior Road Race Championships yesterday.
Pedaling off from Homestretch Avenue and making their way to Timehri where they turned back at the end of the double road and making their way back to the Soesdyke Highway to Mobilissa before returning to the start line for the finish; John completed the 110 mile (177.03 km) event in Four Hours 28 Minutes 37 Seconds.
He finished ahead of Andrew Hicks (United We Stand) and 2018 winner, Curtis Dey of Trojan Cycle Club. A total of 25 cyclists faced starter’s orders.

