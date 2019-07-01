Four men rescued after days of drifting at sea

Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Four young men, all of Dundee, Mahaicony, have been rescued days after they were left drifting in the Atlantic after their engine failed.
A relative of the young man, Thakur Dyal, of Novar, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), related that on Sunday, the four cousins Adesh Latchman, Anand Sookram, Shado Ramkissoon, and Manmohan Indra left to go fishing out at sea on June 25, last. They were expected to return the following day.
But the boys called relatives and informed them of the broken engine. Those relatives noted that they went out searching for their cousins on Thursday and Friday, but no one was found.
On Saturday evening, Ramkissoon was the first of the cousins to be rescued.
The relative saw a small fishing boat was coming into shore, and due to the space only one of the men could have been rescued. But that relative did add that some food and water were given to the men.
Two fishing boats went out in search of the three other men early yesterday morning, and by 9:00AM those men were found.

