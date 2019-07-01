Fire leaves Bartica family income less

A family of 3 ½ Miles, Bartica-Potaro Road was thrown into a state an disbelief when their only source of income was taken away by what was suspected to be arson.

Nadine and Danium Banwarie’s minibus was set on fire around 02:00 hours yesterday. The woman said, “Me and my family were sleeping and then I hear the bus alarm, so I pull the blind and I saw the fire. I wake up my husband and both of us run outside and turn on the water.”

She added that a fellow resident called the fire service, while others came out to extinguish the flames. By the time the fire service arrived, the flames were already extinguished.

The police arrived and took a statement and told the couple that they couldn’t make any arrests because they don’t have a CCTV camera so they can’t see anything.

When asked if she had any suspicions Nadine said not really. However, there was a court matter with her husband and another man and he apparently had something to say about the bus.

Nadine said, “Well is bus we does work and I’m in the bus union. Also my husband had a court story with a man and he had some things to say about the bus. I wasn’t there but when he tell my husband, we make a report and he was banned from us. The story finish in January.”

When asked about the next step, she replied, “I don’t know because I am pregnant and [I] have two girls to send to school. Before I repair is best to get a new one. Everything burn.”

Her husband currently doesn’t have another source of income as he was the driver and she was the conductor. The distraught woman said that she has no idea what they were going to do.

It wasn’t until daybreak that the couple was able to see the extent of the damage done to the vehicle and the materials used to light. These were left on the seat.

“We saw the bottle and toilet paper on the front seat.”

The bottle apparently contained a flammable substance.

Nadine is hoping that they could get justice as they are now literally between a rock and a hard place and now had to figure out where to turn to.