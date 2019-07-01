Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Final games of Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey Championships set

Jul 01, 2019 Sports 0

Randy Hope (5) scores for Pepsi Hikers against Bounty GCC on Saturday Night.

Pepsi Hickers’ Aroydy Bradford (18) scores one of his four Goals despite the futile efforts of Medroy Scotland in Goal.

As the final day beckons for the 2019 Noble House Goals Galore Indoor Hockey
Championships, all matches remaining to be played are the semi-finals and finals of both the women’s and men’s divisions. Saturday’s matches saw the final pool round games of the ladies division which determined the semi-finalists, while the larger men’s division featured quarter final matches.
The lady’s programme on Saturday opened with a 6-6 draw between the GBTI GCC Spice and Saints. The highly ranked Spice began with a zero handicap to Saints five goals. It was a lone goal for Saints by young speedster Charlia Webb that kept the scores even at full time since Spice began to reel them in from the outset. Trisha Woodroffe scored the first of a hat-trick of goals by just the second minute, while Gabriella Xavier added two and Dacia Woodroffe one more to complete the six goals for Spice.
The Bingo Spartans showed that their leading position in the pool was no accident by crushing the YMCA OFHC Wolves by 9-5 after both teams started the match dead even with 5-goal handicaps. Abosaide Cadogan was on target again for the Spartans with two goals, while Sarah Klautky and Alana Chung scored the other two.
In the men’s semi-finals, the highly anticipated matchup between Bounty GCC (+3) and the PEPSI Hikers (0) never amounted to much. GCC seemed out of it from inception as their lacklustre performance saw them drowned in an onslaught of goals from the Hikers. Leading scorer of the tournament so far, Aroydy Branford took his overall tally to 30 by scoring four against GCC, while Jamarj Assanah added two and Randy Hope and Robert France one each. The GCC boys saw only one glimmer of hope through a 27th minute penalty corner goal by Meshach Sergeant leaving the final score at 8-4 for the Hikers.
The Hikers Generals (+9) continued to impress as they got past the YMCA OFHC Pacesetters (+11) who gave a spirited performance as well. The Generals would take a 14 – 11 lead by half time with five unanswered goals but the Pacesetters seemed to have been pacing themselves and had a five-goal run in the second half against just two more for the Generals to even the game. Devin Munroe would establish control of the midfield however and see the Generals to victory with two more goals before the final whistle.
GCC Vintage seemed to be outpaced by a younger more determined YMCA OFHC Top Form who put the Bourda boys on the defensive from the outset. With both teams starting on an even +5, Top Form had amassed a 9-5 lead by the half. Despite GCC’s efforts to come back through a second half penalty corner goal from Alan Fernandes, Top Form rattled in two more to seal the 11-6 win.
The final match of the night saw two youthful teams in SHC Splinters (+9) and YMCA OFHC Champs (+12) try for the last remaining semi-final spot. With the game drawn even by halftime it seemed to leave little doubt that the Splinters would prevail, however the Champs relied on former national Ascofu Simon to deliver the killer blow. Simon delivered a powerful penalty corner strike in the final minute of the match to break hearts and secure a 13-12 victory.
The semis and finals were set to be played yesterday.

