CWI Regional U17 50-over bowls off on July 6

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Regional U17 50-over tournament is set to commence on July 6 in Trinidad and Tobago. In the opening fixtures, Guyana will face Trinidad and Tobago at Couva, Leeward Islands will play Jamaica at Brian Lara Stadium and defending champions Barbados will match skills with Windward Islands at Gilbert Park.

The Regional U17 competition is the only title that has eluded Guyana at the age group level with their closest effort being in 2016, when a Bhaskar Yadram led team took the runner up spot. That year Guyana played unbeaten throughout the tournament and Trinidad and Tobago took the title only after their final round fixture against the Guyanese was rained out.

The Guyana squad is currently winding down preparation prior to their departure later this week for the Twin Island Republic. The team is being led by Essequibo all-rounder Sheldon Charles and includes the talented Mavindra Dindyal, left arm spinner Chanderpaul Ramraj, Ajay Gainda, Mrvan Prasad, Andre Seepersaud, Niran Bissu, Matthew Nandu and Zynul Ramsammy.

Dindyal, Ramsammy and Nandu are expected to be the backbone of the batting, while Charles, Ramraj, Bissu and Seepersaud are the bowling spearheads. While there are a number of talented players in the side, they would have to consistently perform to the best of their ability if Guyana are to lift their maiden U17 title.

While the final touring-man party has not been announced, it is expected that the same players encamped will represent the Golden Arrow Head, since it is hardly likely that any of those players will be replaced, barring no injuries. The selectors had a long look at the players and can’t ask for a better opportunity, since the inter county U17 50-over and U19 three-day and one day tournaments were held and used as the benchmark to select the teams.

As a result, they should have been able to select the best possible team, but there are some surprise omissions from the squad encamped. Berbice fast bowler Isai Thorne, arguably the fastest in this year’s Regional U15 tournament is one name that readily comes to mind. This player has gained selection on the West Indies U16 side for the upcoming tour to England. East Coast all-rounder Daniel Mootoo is another player who is not in the squad. He represented Demerara in the inter county U19 tournament and was the star performer with the ball against Berbice in the final of the one day format, picking up four wickets. His feat helped Demerara won the title. Jonathan Rampersaud and Shamar Yearwood are capable of making the team, but they were not even called for the inter county tournaments. This tournament is usually a played at a high level and Guyana must field their best team to give themselves a chance of winning.

The squad had a practice session yesterday at the National Stadium and Coach Orin Bailey noted that they had a lengthy break following the inter-county competition and some of the players were also taking their examinations. “I am trying to work on their fitness so they can be match ready prior to our departure.”

He added that endurance is important. “Basically we are using this encampment period to get back to where we were during the inter-county tournament and there is a lot of work to be done. Our first game is against Trinidad and Tobago, we defeated them last year and once the guys can play as a unit, I am sure we can start our campaign on a positive note.”

Guyana’s second game is against Barbados at Brian Lara Stadium on July 7.