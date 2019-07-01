Cevons seeks EPA approval for new waste treatment plant

Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Cevon’s Waste Management, a waste disposal company, is seeking permission from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to manoeuvre a sewage treatment plant on East Bank Demerara.
This proposition was released in an advertisement in the Stabroek News of June 25, 2019.
The advertisement stated that the company has submitted an application to the environmental agency for authorisation to construct and operate a Wastewater/Sewage Treatment Plant at Tract ‘A’, Plantation Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara, opposite the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill.
The EPA stated that the Wastewater Treatment Plant will contain seven major components, including a receiving chamber, screening chamber, grit removal chamber, skimming tank, sedimentation tank clarifier active sludge tank and sludge drying beds.
The plant is said to collect an estimated average of 16,000 gallons of sewage or wastewater per day from Georgetown and its immediate environs for the next 20 to 30 years.
In keeping with the EPA Act, Cap 20:05, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required before any decision to approve or reject the proposed project is taken. Members of the public are now invited, within 28 days of the notice, to make written submissions to the agency.

