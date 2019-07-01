Latest update July 1st, 2019 12:59 AM

Caricom Day Dominoes underway

Jul 01, 2019

Some of the top city teams converged yesterday at the Garage bar, Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt to battle for supremacy in the Caricom Day Dominoes tournament which is being organised by Lyndon Boston of Big Boss Transportation Service and senior organising secretary of the Georgetown Dominoes Association Mark Wiltshire.
The winning team will take home $300,000 and a trophy compliments of Ansa Mc Al, the runner up team will received $200,000 and a trophy sponsored by Genequip/Farm Supplies and third place $100,000 and a trophy courtesy of Patterson and Associates. The most valuable player will take home $10,000 compliments of Big Boss and Boscah Transportation Service. The tournament will conclude tomorrow at Dynasty.
Among the teams in action are: Mix Up, Rage, Spartons, Providence, Lions, Strikers, Turning Point, Beacons, Royal Kings, Gangster, Frankies, Gold is Money, In Time, Unruly, B13, Bog Boss Girls, Fresh Cash, Bommers, Cody Girls, Travellers, Raiders, Spartans, Manish Puppies, Under Cover, Masters, Phantom, Players, Undertakers, Transport SC, All Season’s Racing Service, All Season’s Racing Service Angels, Thunder, TNT, C7, Gold for Money, Black Gold, Up Setters, Players, Travellers, OPKO and Ravens.

