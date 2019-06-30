Wanted Berbice man gives authorities wrong name when nabbed in Georgetown

A man who is well-known to the authorities and is wanted in Berbice for questioning about a number of misdemeanors has been nabbed in Georgetown. He gave police a fake name when he was arrested and brought before the court.

Jason De Nobrega, called “Lil J”, or “Town Swag” 26; of Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canje Berbice is well-known in Berbice.

He told the police that his name is Jason Thomas called “Curl Up” of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank, Demerara, when he was arrested for robbery.

He is accused on June 22, 2019 at Regent and Wellington Streets, Georgetown of stealing from Clare-Ann Rambarran, a gold band valued at $120,000.

He appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and pleaded guilty.

The court was told that about 13:10 hrs on the day in question at Wellington Street, he robbed Rambarran, of her gold band, at the time she was walking with her sister. He then attempted to run away, but was However apprehended by a Police patrol in the area.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and told the court that he did it for his children after his ‘children mother’ constantly “speed his head and threatened to have the police arrest him for child support.

“This is my first offence and I don’t do them things. Everybody does make mistakes in life, but at least the woman get back she band.”

Further inquiry revealed that the man has other matters before the court.

The man was on the police radar in Berbice and after the cops began closing in on him, he disappeared from the area.

The man is known to give fake names. He was remanded to jail until July 8, next, when he would be sentenced.