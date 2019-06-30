Rotary Club of Georgetown celebrates 60 “outstanding” years

The Grand Savannah Suite at the Pegasus Hotel had nothing but honour, love and benevolence on June 22, last, when the Rotary Club of Georgetown celebrated its 60th Anniversary with an elegant dinner.

President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown for the year 2019- 2020, Peter Peroune, was overly ecstatic of the Rotary Club of Georgetown achieving yet, another milestone.

He spoke of the many projects that the Rotary Club of Georgetown has embarked on, and even those that were successfully completed.

“A major project for this year was the Bookmobile Service for East Coast Demerara. This was donated in pursuit of improvement in the literacy levels in Guyana,” Peroune related.

He further thanked the Ministry of Education for the assistance in acquiring the bookmobile.

He noted that the club is still working to eradicate polio, something it has been doing for 30 years. He expressed joy that the club has made incredible progress in the fight to rid the world of it “forever.”

“Rotary, as a founding partner of the Global Eradication Initiative, has helped to reduce polio cases by more than 99.9%.”

Harrinand Ralph Persaud, President of the club for the year 2018-2019, told Kaieteur News, “This 60th anniversary is a huge milestone for the club.

“Our club is one of the first Rotary Clubs in Guyana, and as a team we have been able to achieve our goals for this year, but we are still not done,” he expressed.

The club is currently working on completing its water drilling project in Old England of Linden. Persaud said that they have encountered a few difficulties with the drilling of the well and the water quality, but Persaud says that the Rotary Club of Georgetown “will work until the job is done.”

When questioned about what the future goals of the club Persaud replied saying, “We are still going to push our current projects and causes, but we do hope to expand in some medical areas. They’re teams some Canada and the USA who we are looking to partner with, to teach and educate here in Guyana in the medical sector.”

Two days after the auspicious event, the club announced its new Board of Director. With over 1.2 million members around the world, Rotary International is known for its causes: Promoting Peace, Fighting Disease, Providing Clean Water, Saving Mothers and Children, Supporting Education and Growing Local Economics.

Peter Peroune and the new board for 2019-2020 were sworn in with hundreds in attendance.