Latest update June 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Popular Bartica bicycle repair man found dead in drain

Jun 30, 2019 News 0

Dead: Lionel Bradford

The Bartica Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the lifeless body of popular Bicycle Repairman,59-year-old Lionel Bradford lying on his stomach in a drain at the Junction of Fourth Street and First Avenue in the Municipality of Bartica early Saturday June 29th ,2019.
“Lio” as he was popularly known by all was discovered without any footwear or upper clothing on ,he was clad only in a blue short pants,” Lio” is the brother of Regional Chairman for Region Seven, Mr. Gordon Bradford. He was also a popular Karaoke Fan.

The drain where Lionel Bradford was found yesterday. He plied his trade nearby.

The drain in which his body was discovered is located just in front of where he plied his bicycle repair service.
“Lio” was considered by all as a truly patriotic Guyanese, an ardent Steel Pan Player and well known by the Municipality of Bartica for his confident boisterous manner in which he proudly expresses his patriotism as a proud Guyanese. (Edward A. Persaud)

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Hamilton Green Cup concludes tomorrow at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green Cup concludes tomorrow at Den Amstel

Jun 30, 2019

Football fans from all across the country will converge tomorrow at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground to witness the conclusion of this year’s Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Cup. The...
Read More
Reynolds double leads Santos to hard fought win; Dynamic overcome Botofago to earn final spot

Reynolds double leads Santos to hard fought win;...

Jun 30, 2019

One Day Circle Tennis competition in Berbice rescheduled Windball action set for Gymnasium tomorrow

One Day Circle Tennis competition in Berbice...

Jun 30, 2019

NYSCL Independence Cup 2019 Unbeaten Regal Masters through to semi-finals

NYSCL Independence Cup 2019 Unbeaten Regal...

Jun 30, 2019

NSC donates Table Tennis equipment to Primary Schools on the Corentyne

NSC donates Table Tennis equipment to Primary...

Jun 30, 2019

National Athletics Championships Archibald and Gustave fastest Guyana!

National Athletics Championships Archibald and...

Jun 30, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019