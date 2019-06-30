Popular Bartica bicycle repair man found dead in drain

The Bartica Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the lifeless body of popular Bicycle Repairman,59-year-old Lionel Bradford lying on his stomach in a drain at the Junction of Fourth Street and First Avenue in the Municipality of Bartica early Saturday June 29th ,2019.

“Lio” as he was popularly known by all was discovered without any footwear or upper clothing on ,he was clad only in a blue short pants,” Lio” is the brother of Regional Chairman for Region Seven, Mr. Gordon Bradford. He was also a popular Karaoke Fan.

The drain in which his body was discovered is located just in front of where he plied his bicycle repair service.

“Lio” was considered by all as a truly patriotic Guyanese, an ardent Steel Pan Player and well known by the Municipality of Bartica for his confident boisterous manner in which he proudly expresses his patriotism as a proud Guyanese. (Edward A. Persaud)