New Amsterdam All Saint’s Anglican Church celebrates 180 years

The All Saint’s Anglican Church in New Amsterdam is celebrating 180 years in existence. Situated at the junction of 11-14 Trinity Street and Main Road, the edifice is marking the anniversary with a week of activities under the Theme-“rebuilt, reclaim and proclaim”.

The church which is one of the landmarks in Berbice was consecrated on June 30, 1839. Over the years it has been the home of thousands of worshippers.

The celebrations began with a march from the arch at the beginning of New Amsterdam to the Church, this was followed by a special Church Service on June 16, last.

The next day members journeyed to St George’s Cathedral in Georgetown for the ordination of Lay Reader, Ezra Minty, to the Deaconate.

The members distributed hampers to senior citizens. The church donated Monkey Bars and Swings to the municipality of New Amsterdam to be fitted at the Esplanade Park.

A grand 180 anniversary banquet at the Dave’s Recreation Hall, New Amsterdam and a Campfire organised by the youths were the other major activities.

The anniversary week of activities is expected to wrap up today with a thanksgiving High Mass beginning at 15: hrs. President David Granger and Bishop Charles Davidson along with all other priests of the Anglican Church are expected to be in attendance.

The All Saints Anglican Church is among the oldest in Guyana; however Anglicanism began in British Guiana many years before.

In the early days, Anglican members (known as the Church of England and occasionally as Episcopalians) used an old Lutheran Chapel to worship. But the need for an established building had arisen over time, and this had to be dealt with by King George IV himself.

Land was identified and after some time in 1839 construction and physical development of the parish began on the new church. The site was purchased from Charles Hollinsgworth in 1836 at Lots 8 and 10 Main and Trinity Streets, New Amsterdam. The sum paid was £4,285.

On June 30, 1839 at 11 o’clock, Archdeacon of British Guiana, the Venerable William Piercy Austin was met at the church door by the Rector, Vestry and Building Committee. They proceeded to the altar where the usual formalities of presenting of the petition having been gone through, the Bishop commenced the Consecration Service.

In the same year, a new gallery for the church was proposed and erected. In its early days, the pews of All Saints were rented to the highest bidders. Some were rented for 5,046 Guilders, which was “Berbice currency” then.

In 1841, the clock was installed in the tower at a cost of £241. In 1853, a school was built.

A number of priests have served over the years including Reverends Deryck Goodrich, Leonard Luker, Sydney Thomas, George Spencer, and Kenneth Livesey.

The All Saints’ Anglican Church has been the worshiping site for thousands of Anglicans in Berbice. Most of its original outlook has been preserved with its famous stained- glass windows of St. George still in existence.

The present parish Priest is Father Raymond Cummings. (Samuel Whyte)