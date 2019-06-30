Judiciary condemns use of judges’ photos in social media campaign

Latest update June 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Supreme Court of Judicature condemns the use of photographs of two Puisne Judges that have been published in a social media post captioned “Confidence in Youth Leadership-Promised Delivered”.

The APNU Campaign shared on Friday contains the photos of two Puisne Judges

The images shared on Facebook last Friday under the Confidence in Youth Leadership-Promised Delivered” include the photographs of Justices Gino Persaud and Simone Morris-Ramlall along with other Government employees
The Supreme Court of Judicature is calling on members of the public to refrain from associating Judges and Judicial Officers with any political party or activity.
It also reaffirmed its independence and integrity and rejects any attempt to tarnish and discredit its reputation.

