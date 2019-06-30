Jagdeo vex because anodda hole expose

Man does pass through several stages in life. As a matter of fact, old people does seh, ’Once a man, twice child.’ In de case of Jagdeo, he was never a man suh he is thrice a child.

He was President then he become Opposition Leader. Now de things coming out he mouth show he best job is story teller.

He telling some nice stories. He mek Harry Potter look like a kindergarten kid but he gun get money. Dem boys seh Kaieteur Books want to give him a contract to write fairy tales.

They will market it and mek an extra dollar. Since Jagdeo like deh in de limelight de Waterfalls boss man gun put he face on de cover of each storybook.

He cry whole day yesterday when he wake up and see de Waterfalls paper did not report on de fairy tale he tell about land grabbing de way he said it.

Dem boys seh he cry like a baby when it don’t get a toy. When an adult hold a toy in front a baby and de baby can’t get de toy, it does cry. That is wha happen to Jagdeo.

De Waterfalls paper shaking in front he eyes but he can’t get wha he want wid it.

He tell de nation how Granger give a set of black people nuff land after de no-confidence motion pass. When dem boys check was nutten of de sort. Dem boys, in all fairness, report wha he seh and expose de holes in Jagdeo story.

Dem boys hear that is wha piss him off. Dem boys hear Luncheon is de one who call him and seh dem boys expose yuh hole.

That drive him to mek Gail write a statement cussing de Waterfalls paper.

Dem boys plan to send an extra plug fuh him.

Talk half and help Jagdeo wid he hole.