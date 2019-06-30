Jagdeo is master of hypocrisy, has proven how dangerous he can be—Dr. Hinds

With diagrams plastered onto the walls of his Church Street, Office , Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo at his most recent press conference, went into a more than 20-minute diatribe about what he perceived to be the wanton grabbing up of hundreds of acres of state lands by friends and supporters of the People’s National Congress/ Reform (PNC/R).

He said that not only did this happen in the last three years, but particularly, following the No-Confidence Motion.

All the persons he pointed to as part of the scandal were African Guyanese. They included the likes of structural engineer, Charles Ceres; and Mr. Eric Phillips and Aubrey Heath-Retemyer, both officials attached to the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA).

But less than three hours after Jagdeo made those damning statements, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission, Trevor Benn, and even the named individuals were able to prove that the Opposition Leader was only serving up heavy doses of misinformation for public consumption.

In fact, Benn held a subsequent press conference which exposed that the lands which Jagdeo claimed were given to PNC affiliates, were either issued by Jagdeo himself, or were required to be returned to rightful owners by court orders.

Additionally, some of the lands were applied for 30 to 40 years ago.

Considering the foregoing series of events, as well as the fact that there appears to be an attack on African Guyanese, Executive Member of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), Dr. David Hinds, says that Jagdeo has proven that he is a clear and present danger to Guyana’s future.

The political commentator said that Jagdeo is clearly on a campaign to shift from the PPP, the charges of corruption and the giveaway of state lands to friends and family it faced, over to the APNU+AFC government.

The WPA member said it is quite telling that at almost every opportunity he gets, Jagdeo engages in deliberately twisting information to suit his political agenda.

Dr. Hinds said, “…I think that he is politically immoral. He is a clear and present danger to Guyana because if he gets near to power, he will transfer this behaviour to government. He has proven how dangerous he can be…He is a new kind of political street fighter…”

Further to this, the University Associate Professor reminded that Lands and Survey Commission made it clear that it will be calling on the police to investigate how Jagdeo got his hands on diagrams for which there are no records of payment, thereby proving that they are illegally in his possession.

Dr. Hinds said this situation demonstrates once again, that there are PPP moles or spies in the Commission and other government agencies. “These people who are leaking information to him are not concerned about exposing corruption. They are just concerned with stealing private information and giving it to Jagdeo so he can twist it for his own political mischief,” expressed the columnist.

Furthermore, the WPA Executive Member described Jagdeo as being “the master of hypocrisy.”

Dr. Hinds said, “Jagdeo has introduced hypocrisy to the mass political culture as he speaks nothing of the PPP’s wanton corruption in the last 23 years…This is a man whose party lost the elections for corruption and the wholesale give away of lands to its supporters.

“He now has the temerity to look Guyanese in their faces and accuse the APNU+AFC party of same without evidence. It is the height of political immorality and we have to fight against it.”