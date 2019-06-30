Latest update June 30th, 2019 12:59 AM

Gang suspected of East Bank break-ins busted

Jun 30, 2019

A group of men, including a shopkeeper from Craig, East Bank Demerara, has been arrested and charged with police believing that they have busted a gang that has been breaking into new homes on the East Bank of Demerara.

Charged: Shawn Chung

Charged: Nigel Clarke

The men ended up at the Providence Court on Friday and were placed on $200,000 bail each after breaking into the Providence home of a lawyer.

More charges are expected.
Charged were Nigel Clarke, 50, a security guard residing at Plantation Providence; Shawn Chung, 36, a taxi driver of Herstelling; Avinash Wright, 25, a labourer of Herstelling, and Raul Poulis, 40, a shopkeeper of Craig Village. They were all arrested last Tuesday.
They were slapped with break and enter charges committed on the home of Laurian Bancroft, FN, 38, a lawyer of Plantation Providence.
They are accused of stealing 20 sacks of Mortar Skill Sets worth $40,000 and three toilet bowl sets worth $180,000.

Charged: Avinash Wright

Charged: Raul Poulis

They are also accused of stealing one welding plant valued $20,000; a cone drill press valued $100,000 and one chop saw valued $50,000, property of Roy Singh, a contractor of Craig Street, Campbellville.
The break-in was said to have occurred between 09:00hrs on 2019-06-20 and 09:30hrs on 2019-06-24.
The men all appeared at Providence Magistrate Court 2 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce on Friday.
The case was adjourned until July 30th.

 

 

 

 

 

