Fake news, CJIA again and high emotions

By Leonard Gildarie

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

As I was writing this article on Friday evening, my mind strayed to that very famous Edmund Burke quote.

How many times have we experienced or seen neighbours who see a woman being beaten or a robbery underway and they shut the door and say, it is none of our business?

How many times have we turned deaf ears to the mother of two who screamed in pain and we say nothing, because it happened last week and the week before and it will happen again?

We know of many stories reported in the press of the domestic violence murders that took place behind closed doors.

As I write, there is a report of a businessman at Eteringbang, Region 7, who reportedly killed his wife and then himself Thursday. Neighbours reportedly saw them drinking, heard an argument later, and then the sounds of gunshots. The bodies were both discovered in bed.

At the Timehri airport, one alleged victim who defied societal norms of remaining quiet, has created a perfect storm in little Guyana for a revamp on how we deal with workplace sexual harassment. That matter is under investigation by the police and I wish not to comment on it further.

However, that matter has galvanised the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to review and improve on its human resources protocols.

I highlighted this case, as one woman was not afraid to stand up. Today, she remains off the job while the official is back at work. That would send a very clear message to alleged victims – shut your mouth, you can’t win. That defies logical and maybe other expectations.

I am not a lawyer and would not even delve into the optics of that from a public relations aspect.

Let us examine. The airport says that the matter is being investigated and as such took a decision for the accuser – the woman – and the senior official to be off the workplace. Never mind the accuser is not a direct employee of the airport, but rather, worked several years with a concessionaire there.

Now, explain at what point in time did the airport’s management take it upon itself to allow the official back at work and not the woman?

The CJIA belongs to the people of Guyana. They are the shareholders. The airport’s management are mere employees. They are responsible for their actions and decisions, therefore, to the people of Guyana. This issue will not go away. The decision smacks of arrogance from the airport’s management. They are obligated to explain what appears to be a highly illogical decision that sends a very wrong message to women and victims.

I am feeling Edmund Burke’s words deeply as I pen this, as I would be failing myself if I say nothing. I heard the frustration in that woman’s voice as she spoke to the reporter. I hope the right thing is done.

I saw a video on Friday. It concerns two women – one Indian-Guyanese and other African-Guyanese. The tirade between the two, including physical interactions, was painful. It is clear that a few of us are ethnically divided.

For years, it has been a taboo subject. We pretend it does not happen and say it happens only around elections time and it is the politicians who fan the flames. I am sorry to say that if it is the politicians who are fanning the flames, then the flames have spread.

Guyana has evolved. Visit the seawall on Sunday or the malls. You will see how many young persons are dating someone from another race. Love has no divide. Why should politics be allowed to affect us in this way?

In recent months, I saw a number of reports which has raised questions about the prevalence of fake news. We have to live with it. It is here to stay. Shiv Chanderpaul was reportedly killed in Canada. That legendary cricketer, from Unity, Mahaica, was forced to respond that he was not dead.

There are quite a number of websites running now, a number of them by political parties. Their sole purpose is to spin the news in the favour of their respective parties. It is growing problem. The amount of fake news that is published is unbelievable. It is easy to label Tom as a thief on those websites. Once it is published, it is shared madly by persons involved and an unsuspecting public.

In this silly season of elections, we have to be careful. On social media, be wary of what you are sharing. Is it credible? Is it in good taste? Am I liable? There is a Cyber Crime law now in place. It would be good to familiarise ourselves with it.

As citizens of this country, we ought not to be silent about issues that affect us.

Oil, crime, the way our government works, and the behaviour of our regulatory bodies and police are all matters that affect us. We have to be strict. We have to be disciplined. We have to be strong and watchful.