Couple found dead in home, suspected murder/suicide

By Trishan Craig

Eteringbang Landing Cuyuni River was on Friday last, left shaken when a couple was found dead in their home, victims of a suspected murder/suicide.
Dead are 36-year-old businessman Munishwar Ramkellawan and his common-law Venezuelan wife, 26-year-old Marianny Martinez.
According to reports, the incident allegedly occurred between 03:00 hours and 17:15 hours. The two deceased was last seen around 15:00 hours on Thursday last at their home where they operated a fuel business.
They were seen imbibing alcohol at their premises and continued into the wee hours of the morning. An eyewitness recounted that the couple was seen and heard having a heated argument with each other.
Further reports indicate that Ramkellawan and his wife went into their home and two gunshots were later heard. The following day around 17:50 hours, an employee of the couple went to their home and made the shocking discovery.
Their bodies were found in their bed. The business man had a single suspected gunshot wound to the right side of his head while his wife bore a single suspected wound to the left side of her head.
Police have highlighted that they found a 9mm Taurus pistol along with eight matching live rounds on the bed between the two bodies. Two spent shells were also found in the room.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
The bodies were transported to Georgetown for a post mortem examination.

