CERTIFIED MEDICAL LABORATORIES PROVIDE RELIABLE TEST RESULTS.

In Guyana, laboratories are certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to the National Laboratory Standard, GYS 170: 2009 “General requirements for the operation of a laboratory”.

This standard allows the laboratory to develop a comprehensive management system, which facilitates the delivery of accurate and reliable test results.

Laboratory Certification is a means of determining the performance of laboratories that are involved in conducting testing, measurement and calibration activities.

It provides formal recognition that a laboratory has implemented a management system, thus providing a ready means for customers to identify and select reliable testing, measurement and calibration services to meet their needs.

To maintain this recognition, laboratories are re-evaluated periodically by the GNBS to ensure that there is continuous compliance with the requirements, and to verify that their standard of operation is being maintained.

`Laboratories may also be required to participate in relevant proficiency testing programmes between re-assessments, as a further demonstration of technical performance.

Certification benefits laboratories by allowing them to consistently operate in accordance with established procedures that are based on the requirements of national standard. It also provides them with a benchmark for maintaining the laboratory management system and for improving the services offered clients.

Medical laboratories are required to be certified to the National Laboratory Standard. Credible results received from certified laboratories will increase confidence and allow medical practitioners, health professionals and other stakeholders to provide a consistently high quality of service to their customers.

Currently, the following medical laboratories are certified: Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Medical Laboratory, Woodlands Pathology Laboratory, Dr. Balwant Singh Hospital Laboratory, Eureka Medical Laboratories Inc., Medical Arts Centre Laboratory, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Laboratory, Quest Medical Laboratory, Guyana Defense Force Medical Laboratory, Dr. Leslie Persaud Medical Diagnostic Centre, and Doobay Medical and Research Centre Laboratory. Patients needing medical tests are encouraged to utilize the testing services of these laboratories.

Meanwhile, laboratories that are not yet certified are encouraged to be a part of the GNBS Laboratory Certification Programme to deliver quality medical testing services that meet their customers’ needs.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062 or visit the GNBS Website: www. gnbsgy.org